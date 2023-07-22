In Bonda the National Vaccination Day begins today

The third national vaccination day “Vaccinating saves lives” seeks to protect, eradicate and control all citizens from outbreaks and vaccine-preventable diseases.

In order to intensify vaccination in the district of Santa Marta, ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend has done extramural activities with articulation and accompaniment of the different IPS and EPS from the city, arriving at communities so that they can access the vaccination day.

Taking into account the foregoing, the District Health Secretariat and the Expanded Immunization Program-PAI They have advanced strategies through action plans such as vaccination in health brigades, displacement to areas of difficult access and dispersed rural areas, coverage of Guachaca, Coin among others; also vaccination with fixed posts in areas of population concentration such as parks, mobile units and in Ciudad Equidad.

The vaccination day will take place throughout the month of July, and the central day will be Saturday 22 in the village of Santa Rita, jurisdiction of Bondafrom 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Who can get vaccinated?

Infant population under 6 years of age, population susceptible to influenza, girls from 9 to 17 years of age, pregnant women, women of childbearing age from 10 to 49 yearssusceptible population for yellow fever and susceptible population for Covid -19.

