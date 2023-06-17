Home » In Bosconia a man killed another with a metal rod
At the Sinais Vitais clinic in the municipality of Bosconia, a man arrived dead who was seriously injured by another subject who hit him with a metal rod.

According to the Police, the events occurred on Thursday afternoon, on the road that leads from Bosconia to the village of Cuatro Vientos.

In that place, near the Paraíso neighborhood, the uniformed officers found a fight between the two subjects, one of them identified as Robinson Enrique Pastrana López, who was the aggressor. While the victim was injured on the ground with blows to different parts of the body.

Once the uniformed men settled the fight between the subjects, Pastrana López, was captured for the crime of personal injury and left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

