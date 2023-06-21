In Bratislava, a fountain will be opened on Náměstí slobody on Saturday. It is a children’s water playground

On Saturday, after 16 years, the Druzhba fountain on Náměstí slobody in Bratislava will start working again. The fountain with a twelve-ton linden flower sculpture is behind the fence for the time being, as the final construction works are still underway. On Friday, everything should be ready for the opening of the renewed and more open square.

Since the fountain was launched in the 1980s, entry into it was prohibited, which was more or less not observed, especially in the summer. Mayor Matúš Vallo took off his shoes after arriving at the square on Wednesday and walked in the fountain. It will be accessible to the public from Saturday, and anyone who wants to can walk around and cool off in it.

“It’s a children’s water playground,” Vallo explains. Entrance to the fountain with a diameter of 45 meters will be at your own risk, dogs are prohibited. An important change is that the fountain is no longer surrounded by a wall that formed a natural barrier. The water is chemically treated in the same way as in swimming pools. The entire square has undergone changes that will simplify access for children, parents with strollers, and the disabled.

A children’s playground and a place for demonstrations

“The square was a symbol of unfreedom. It’s probably no secret that the raised flower pots were designed for this reason

