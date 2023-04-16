In Brazil, a woman claims to be pregnant by her rag husband

A Brazilian woman named Meirivone Rocha has caused quite a stir on social media in Brazil due to the controversial family she has formed with a rag doll named Marcelo.

Like the Colombian Crisitian Montenegro, the woman uploads videos on her social networks, especially on TikTok, showing situations and activities she does with her supposed family, which includes her clothed husband and a baby.

The woman has accumulated more than 500,000 followers on her TikTok account, and her videos have generated millions of comments and all kinds of reactions on social media. Despite the fact that many consider this situation strange and even worrying, the woman has assured that her relationship with her rag husband has had her ups and downs, including Marcelo’s infidelity.

It may interest you: Video: They investigate the case of paramedics who “served” a rag doll in an ambulance

Due to this problem, the woman had been distant from her partner and despite living together, it was not the same in the relationship. According to the woman, they made the decision to have a baby to improve her relationship and for Marcelo to be more affectionate with her. The woman posted a video on TikTok where she happily announces that she is pregnant, showing an allegedly positive pregnancy test.

It is worth mentioning that the woman and her rag partner were parents for the first time in 2022, and the woman affirms that it was a painless delivery. Now the couple is very happy with the arrival of the new baby and hopes that it will be born healthy, although they dream that it will be a girl.

This situation has generated a great debate on social networks and has also drawn attention to how social networks can make situations go viral that, in the past, would never have come to light.