In Bukavu, marriage no longer lasts long

A total of 145 divorce requests were listed by the municipality of Ibanda in the city of Bukavu in the province of South Kivu from January until November 2023.

This figure was revealed by the Registrar

According to the Registrar of the Bukavu Peace Court in the Municipality of Ibanda cited by the Community Radio and Television Network of South Kivu (RATECO) Wednesday November 8, the period from January to November 2023, “nine divorce judgments were pronounced on the 1,188 marriages which were celebrated in the Commune of Ibanda ».

Notified of these attractive statistics, the Mayor of the Municipality of Ibanda, Jean BALEKE MUGABO appeals to the population of his jurisdiction and especially the married couples, to remain faithful in their couples and favor mutual forgiveness in their married life to avoid the divorce.

Furthermore, the latter indicated that the major causes of these divorces are, among other things, the poverty of couples, domestic violence, the absence of communication, infidelity as well as the immaturity of spouses.

This announcement was made, according to our source, to enlighten the population on the social realities of the environment with a view to raising awareness among spouses to take their commitments seriously before the Congolese State and the faithful of the different churches in the marriage process.

Jules Ninda

