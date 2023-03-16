UN News / Esther N’sapu – Marie Thèrese Cito is a health project officer at Uwezo Africa Initiative. His association has made washable sanitary napkins available to schools.

New York, USA, March 13, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/In the Democratic Republic of Congo, millions of girls are forced to accept non-consensual sex, putting them at risk of unwanted pregnancies, abortions and unsafe deliveries, as well as catching sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

In the city of Bukavu, for example, there has recently been a proliferation of cases of unwanted pregnancies among young adolescent girls.

Bukavu is a city of more than one million inhabitants located in the province of South Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UN News / Esther N’sapu – Rosine Pascale is a member of Club Maisha (or life club) in Bukavu, DR Congo.

Serious health consequences

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the DRC is one of the countries in the world with the highest number of child victims of early pregnancy. 24.5% of girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have been victims of teenage pregnancies, according to a survey conducted by UNICEF in 2018. Early teenage pregnancies have serious health consequences for teenage mothers and their children.

These early pregnancies mostly affect young teenage girls in secondary school and this leads them to drop out of school. As a result, their future is compromised and for some it is a great misfortune.

To combat this scourge, the Uwezo Afrika Initiative, an organization effectively committed to promoting and defending the rights of women and young people, has set up fortnightly exchange and sharing groups called “Maisha Clubs”, which means “life club” in French, for young girls in secondary schools in the city of Bukavu and the territory of Kabare in South Kivu.

These exchange groups have been set up in six schools in the city of Bukavu, including the Divine and Moon school complex for the municipality of Bagira, the Rafiki and Neema school complex for the municipality of Kadutu and the Virtue school complex and the Etoile foundation for the municipality of Ibanda and two for the territory of Kabare, including the Institute of Chirunga and Ludaha.

UN News / Esther N’sapu – Charline Mupenda is a member of Club Maisha (or life club) in Bukavu, DRC.

Rights and needs of adolescent girls

The themes addressed during these discussions are related to sexual reproductive health, including the rights and needs of adolescent girls; Self-confidence ; significant changes during adolescence/puberty; issues facing young adolescent girls; friendship between girl and boy; menstrual hygiene management and dysmenorrhea.

According to Ms. Cito Lushoka Marie Thèrese, health project manager at Uwezo Africa Initiative, “the purpose of the “Maisha Clubs” exchange groups is to help young girls express themselves and share their experiences in relation to various related themes. to sexual and reproductive health and gender”.

This space for debate also addresses themes related to the development of their minds thanks to the information received so that they engage in communication, information sharing and behavior change. “These young girls will have to convey awareness messages to other young girls in their schools and in their respective communities,” she said.

UN News / Esther N’sapu – Exaucé Badesire is a member of Club Maisha in Bukavu. The club discusses adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

Avoid humiliation and prejudice

Over the past four years, washable sanitary napkins have been made available to member schools of “Maisha Clubs” by the Uwezo Africa Initiative, to enable girl students caught on their periods to find protection so as not to miss their periods. course but also to feel at ease while avoiding humiliation and prejudice.

One week, “friendship between girl and boy” was the theme addressed by the students of the Etoile foundation. Both the girls and the boys present at these exchanges discussed this question, which is often less discussed between adolescents and their parents. Mrs. Cito Lushoka Marie Thèrese wanted during these exchanges that the students be able to distinguish between friendship and love in order to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

Exaucé Badesire, a 12-year-old student, thinks friendship between teenage girl and boy is dangerous because both are still young and don’t have enough correct information about sexual and reproductive health. During unprotected sex, the girl can become pregnant, which will force her to drop out of school. The boy could contract sexually transmitted diseases and pass them on to other girls.

Find answers

Ms. Cito believes that the “Club Maisha” is necessary for students and calls on schools to take ownership of these themes and to strengthen discussions on sexual and reproductive health in the life education course to enable students not only to express themselves freely but also to find answers on subjects that are close to their hearts.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the sexual and reproductive health of adolescents must be defended. This includes access to comprehensive sex education, services to prevent, diagnose and treat sexually transmitted infections, and advice on family planning. It also means enabling young people to emancipate themselves so that they know and assert their rights, such as the right to delay their marriage or refuse

This report was produced by Esther N'sapu, UN News correspondent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Distributed by African Media Agency for UN Info

