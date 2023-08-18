In Cali, a citizen did not allow himself to be robbed and attacked the assailant with his fists

In the north, in the south, in the east or in the west, in any sector of Santiago de Cali, motorcycle thieves try to hit the public with their thefts.

The insecurity that people from Cali feel when they go out into the streets is so great that the moment they see a motorcycle or people walking very close, they feel terrified.

In the Valle del Cauca capital, more than three daily robberies are reported, a situation that has frightened the community.

Recently, in a sector in the north of Cali, an attempted robbery was recorded on security cameras in the area.

A subject was mobilizing aboard a motorcycle, to which, before reaching his victim, he turned the plates to avoid being recognized.

The alleged thief, upon detecting a man walking with a large briefcase, which was hanging from his shoulder, tried to steal it from him and flee.

In a quick reaction, the victim allowed the robbery; she immediately reacted by grabbing the subject, managing to get him off the bike by assaulting him with her fists.

In the video it can be seen that the offender tries to dodge the blows while trying to get away from the place.

Apparently, the person involved argued that while he was passing by, his arm had become entangled in the briefcase, but that he was not looking to steal it.

“The palotherapy was missing”, “people are becoming more useless every day”, “there is a lack of support from those who were there”, were some of the comments on social networks.

Thanks to the timely and courageous reaction of this citizen, the so-called motorcycle thief was unable to commit his crime.

