In Cali, the personal dose cannot be consumed in public spaces, according to the Mayor’s Office

The carrying of the minimum dose of narcotic drugs for own consumption or the medicated dose in parks and public spaces was once again allowed by the Constitutional Court.

However, it was determined that its consumption will depend on the municipal councils and assemblies, in relation to what they agree on which parks and in which areas of public space it will be allowed.

The Court endorsed an article of Law 2000 of 2019 that prohibited consumption and carrying in parks or public space areas, but considered that this norm was very general, so that the authorities that exercise police power must expressly define in which areas governed by this prohibition.

Given this, the Mayor of Cali will issue a decree that establishes a prohibition on the consumption of personal doses of psychoactive substances, including cannabis, in public spaces.

Guaranteeing the safety and well-being of children and adolescents is the premise of the District Administration, which has formed an inter-institutional committee led by the Secretary of Security and Justice.

It should be noted that the Constitutional Court held that to ensure the application of the law and guarantee the protection of the rights of children, adolescents and consumers, the Court ordered the national government to issue a protocol “for the application of the provisions studied by the Court, guided by the principle of interdiction of arbitrariness”.

This protocol, according to the Court, must “emphasize the guarantee of the rights of children and adolescents; respect for the fundamental rights of consumers; the reasonableness and proportionality of the police action to penalize the carrying and own consumption and for medical purposes of psychoactive substances in parks or zones or areas of public space determined by the district and municipal councils in the plans or schemes of territorial ordering ” .

What did Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali, say?

“How can it be legal for people to consume and people who sell, who make up armed gangs, who are high-profile criminal activities to continue to be illegal, for this reason, what is going on in Congress today is a law that also legalizes the sale and hand in hand with this legalization there must be a decision in the local authority that considers the possibility of this consumption and the possibility of this sale”, said the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

However, the District Administration expects the Congress of the Republic to approve the law to determine the conditions of said restriction in Cali.

“We are waiting for the law that is in the seventh debate, it has to be debated in the month of July, so that, hand in hand with knowing that law, we can make decisions about which could be the areas where psychoactives can be sold and consumed , I refer to marijuana ”, added the burgomaster.

What’s the plan?

1. Delimit the areas where consumption will not be allowed, even for personal doses, in spaces used for public rest and entertainment.

2. Private spaces for regulated consumption will be enabled, especially for those people who are undergoing medical treatment to overcome their addictions.

To keep in mind:

The Full Chamber of the Constitutional Court studied a lawsuit filed against that law by the lawyer Alejandro Matta and that only addressed the prohibition in parks or public spaces.

In other words, the prohibition established by that law to carry out said action within the perimeter of educational centers or inside sports centers remains intact.

This law was approved in Congress just two months after the Constitutional Court struck down the prohibition that the Police Code initially had to consume narcotic substances in public spaces, especially in parks.

In Colombia, the sale and commercialization of narcotic drugs for recreational purposes is prohibited, considering this illegal activity as the crime of drug trafficking.

In relation to this point, the decree that the Cali authorities will install will not have the objective of regulating the sale, since this would be against the current law.

In this sense, the Mayor’s Office of Cali is committed to the protection of children and adolescents, and through the issuance of this decree seeks to regulate the consumption of psychoactive substances in public spaces.

In turn, the Municipal Administration seeks to provide controlled alternatives for those addicted people who require medical treatment.

