IVREA

Covid has not disappeared from ASL / To4 hospitals. As of Tuesday 26 July, 50 people were hospitalized in the hospitals of the healthcare company and in Settimo Torinese, of which two were in intensive and semi-intensive care. In the emergency room, however, there were five positive patients awaiting a diagnosis. As for the organizational model, the ASL / To4 underlines how the choice is to keep departments dedicated to Covid patients.

As for the positives, the map updated by the Piedmont Region sees the Canavese with a few Covid-free municipalities (Colleretto Castelnuovo, Alpette, Ribordone, Valprato, Noasca and Salerano). Ivrea counts 233 positives, 267 Chivasso. Over one hundred infected also Castellamonte (104), Volpiano (121), Rivarolo (105), over fifty Strambino (63), Cuorgnè (66), San Benigno (52), San Giusto (52), more than forty cases in Montanaro (45) and Favria (41), on the order of 30 in Pavone (33), San Giorgio (34), Lessolo (30), Mazzè (35).

It should be noted that, since the end of June, with the end of the emergency, the precious work of the Usca, the special assistance continuity units which, mainly made up of young doctors, have managed hundreds of patients at home over time, has ended. .

At the moment, the management of Covid patients in the area has returned to the family doctors. With regard to family doctors, the acknowledgment by the ASL / To4 of the extension of the regional agreement on vaccinators should be noted. In recent days, some doctors in the districts of Ivrea and Cuorgnè had written to the ASL withdrawing their willingness to vaccinate in the face of the non-implementation of the health care company of the regional agreement which, among other things, provided for the start of the continuity shift. assistance at 8 am on Saturdays and pre-holidays instead of 10 am. Once the question has been resolved, the availability to administer anti-Covid vaccines has returned.

Currently, the phase of the second booster administration to people aged between 60 and 79 is underway. You can book on the portal www.ilpiemontetivaccina.it or, after pre-accession, go to one of the participating pharmacies and arrange an appointment or contact your doctor (if vaccinator). To have the second booster dose, 120 days must already have elapsed from the last dose administered or from positivity to Covid. –