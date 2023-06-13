In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 13 – The border police sector of Trieste has tracked down and arrested, in the context of four separate operations, as many passeurs who accompanied a total of 24 irregular migrants on board vehicles with EU license plates.



The arrested, originally from Romania, Turkey, Serbia and Croatia respectively, are between 26 and 35 years old and will have to answer for aiding and abetting illegal immigration.



Half of the migrants tracked down (all of Turkish or Afghan nationality) are minors. Some, including a family with two children, have expressed their intention to apply for international protection.



Police checks along the border near Trieste took place between 29 May and 2 June. The cars and, in one case, the van in which the migrants were traveling were seized at the end of the police activities. (HANDLE).

