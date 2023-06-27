In Cartagena, the Comfacauca Libraries program was highlighted for its inclusive approach – news

At an international event, the support classroom for the deaf, blind and blind was highlighted, which is run by the tutor Ana Sol Restrepo at the Fund.

At the international seminarColombia, world power of life and inclusive development of people with disabilities. that took place in Cartagena, with the purpose of strengthening and socializing the rights of people with disabilities, promoting an inclusive and supportive awareness, the Comfacauca Library program was highlighted, which, through its room for the deafblind and blind, has been fulfilling for many years a great work of inclusion of this population group, under the guidance of Ana Sol Restrepo, who also has visual limitations.

The contest, which took place in the Lobby of the Hotel Corales, in the capital of the department of Bolívar, organized by the Comfenalco Cartagena Family Compensation Fund, brought together leading experts and leaders in the field of inclusion and the rights of people with disability, who addressed various social issues, including the importance of innovation, inclusive culture and accessibility as a new human right of the 21st century.

In this context, the good practices of Comfacauca and its support classroom for Deafblind and blind people were highlighted, as well as the leadership of the tutor Ana Sol Restrepo, who was also in charge of socializing among the guests the inclusion processes and spaces in the daily life that the Fund applies.

The inclusive approach and good practices presented by Comfacauca generated great interest among those attending the seminar, who recognized the positive impact of these actions, taking it as an example to follow.

The International Seminar is consolidated as a relevant space for the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the field of inclusion and the rights of people with disabilities.

Comfacauca’s outstanding participation reinforces its ongoing commitment to the search for a more inclusive and equitable world for all, its directives affirmed.

