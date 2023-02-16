Home News In Casacará they inaugurated aqueduct with resources from OCAD Paz
In Casacará they inaugurated aqueduct with resources from OCAD Paz

In Casacará they inaugurated aqueduct with resources from OCAD Paz

By Editorial EL PILÓN

This Wednesday afternoon, municipal and departmental authorities inaugurated the aqueduct of the corregimiento of casacaramunicipality of Codazzi.

After overcoming some setbacks, the aqueduct financed with resources from the OCAD Peace. As explained by the mayor Omar Benjumeathe plant will run on solar energy.

“It is a modern plant that will carry water to the entire corregimiento, except for two neighborhoods, but we are already working so that they also have coverage”indicated Benjumea.

investment of $12,449 million seeks to solve the problem of 6,188 inhabitants of Casacará, who did not have a constant service despite having the mighty Casacará river.

The president explained that what is projected is to charge a differential rate of $8.000 a $15.000 monthly pesos for the inhabitants, excluding some large companies.

We allocate around $200 million to put the aqueduct into operation, buying the necessary chemicals and hiring the staff. But we trust that the community will take charge of its operation”, Benjumea concluded.

