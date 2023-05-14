In Casale ‘Bistolfi and the fortune of the Brayda Cross’ – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASALE MONFERRATO, 13 MAY – The exhibition ”Leonardo Bistolfi and the luck of the Brayda Cross’ is open to the public from today to 24 September at the Civic Museum of Casale Monferrato (Alessandria), promoted in collaboration with Banca Patrimoni Sella & C with the aim of enhancing the heritage donated, in 2021, by Vanda Bistolfi, widow of Andrea, nephew and last heir of the great Casalese sculptor Leonardo. Plasters, terracotta, clays, plasticine, drawings, notebooks, letters, photographs and books make up a collection which, today, completes the pre-existing gallery of plaster casts.



The stimulus of the project, the organizers explained, was the deposit, defined in December 2020 by Banca Patrimoni Sella & C., of a small bronze statue that reproduces the detail of the Head of Christ on the cross of the famous funerary monument for the Brayda family in the cemetery of Villarbasse (Turin), known as ‘Croce Brayda’. Originally owned by Sofia di Bricherasio, it testifies to the friendship between the sculptor and the family, sealed by the correspondence exchanged and by the commission received for the family’s funeral chapel in Fubine Monferrato.



“It is an honor – underlines the mayor Federico Riboldi – to have worked with Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. by participating in this first project which aims to account for the size and complexity of the assets that we have had the honor of receiving”. (HANDLE).

