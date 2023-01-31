With the first fleet of 100% electric vehicles, Ecopetrol begins the development of an energy transition pilot test, in the area of ​​transportation, for its operations in Casanare.

The fleet is made up of five 4×2 pickup trucks, brand Dongfeng Rich (under the representation of Auteco Mobility), which were received in Yopal, and began operating in the Floreña, Cupiagua and Cusiana fields; for movement between the Central Processing Facilities (CPF) and other locations.

According to Jaime Silva, Maintenance leader of the Floreña field, this initiative seeks to contribute to the goal of reducing emissions and efficiency in energy consumption of the company; These electric vehicles take advantage of the power generation capacity of each of the CPFs, which will mean high energy savings.

With this fleet, the performance of the vehicles will be evaluated and measured to see how far it is possible to implement this technology.

According to Yesid Sánchez, national operations coordinator for Equirent (a partner company that provides the vehicles), the cars have the same functionality as a conventional one and the same comfort, but without the need to change oils and filters.

They are equipped with two chargers, one of 220 volts and an additional one of 110 volts, which supply energy to the vehicle, with a range of 300 kilometers and charging efficiency is 7 to 9 hours.

Currently, 72 electric vehicles for Ecopetrol are being delivered in the country in Cartagena, Villavicencio and Neiva; as part of a national impact program.

Source: Ecopetrol

