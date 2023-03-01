Home News In Casanare there are also patients with Orphan or Rare Diseases – news
Currently in Colombia there are 70,034 people reported in the database, of these, 59.1% correspond to women and 40.9% to men.

Every last day of the month of February marks the World Day for Rare or Orphan Diseases, this year it will be held on February 28, a date that seeks to raise awareness and help people who suffer from some of these conditions, in order for them to receive timely diagnosis and treatment that improves their quality of life.

The Casanare Ministry of Health joins in remembering that the department is not exempt from notifying patients with these diseases and that, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance System – SIVIGILA, during the year 2022, 33 new cases were reported throughout the region.

In Colombia, at least 2,190 orphan diseases have been identified, while the world is aware of between six thousand and seven thousand of these types of diseases.

According to the latest registry of People with Orphan Diseases of the Ministry of Health, it indicates that “currently in Colombia there are 70,034 people reported in the database, of these, 59.1% correspond to women and 40.9% to men” . 41% of the cases reported to the National Institute of Health during 2022 correspond to diseases in which there are no more than 100 people throughout the country with the same disease.

In addition, the country has Law 1392 of 2010, which recognizes Orphan Diseases as a problem of special interest in health, given their low prevalence in the population and their high cost of care.

Source: Government of Casanare

