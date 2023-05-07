Home » in Castel Guelfo (Bo) official inauguration of the “dei Tigli” cycle and pedestrian path and of the athletics path at the “John Paul II” schools — Environment
in Castel Guelfo (Bo) official inauguration of the "dei Tigli" cycle and pedestrian path and of the athletics path at the "John Paul II" schools

in Castel Guelfo (Bo) official inauguration of the "dei Tigli" cycle and pedestrian path and of the athletics path at the "John Paul II" schools

It connects via Stradone with via Canale, up to via Modoni. And the “dei Tigli” cycle/pedestrian path (Alta Sellustra), a Castel Guelfoin the province of Bologna, officially inaugurated today.

The ribbon-cutting for the infrastructure was followed by that for the athletics trackbuilt next to the fence of the “Giovanni Paolo II” primary and secondary school, in via Basoli.

The President of the Region was present at the double appointment, Stefano Bonaccinitogether with the mayor Claudius Franceschi.

“In such a difficult moment as the one we are going through, I think being here together today is important and positive,” he says Bonaccini-. We are communities on festive occasions, like this one, as well as in the face of the dramatic events that have hit our territory, especially in the Bologna area and in Romagna. Events that we are overcoming thanks to immense teamwork, and which I am convinced we will be able to leave behind, as has already happened with the 2012 earthquake and other situations, to start again stronger than before”.

The track “dei Tigli” cycle and pedestrian path (so called by the citizens because it winds along a stretch shaded by these plants) connects the municipalities of Dozza, Castel Guelfo and Imola (of the Alta Sellustra), and was made with national resources from the “Suburbs” tender.

The athletics trackon the other hand, built with the resources of the Municipality, is 100 meters long, with six lanes made with a synthetic surface, plus the pit for the long jump with sand, and allows pupils of a primary and a 1st grade secondary to play sports and train.

