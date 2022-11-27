In the afternoon of 27 November, Christmas Under the Walls will be rekindled: with the ribbon cutting held at 4.30 pm, the gardens will be enlivened by the now traditional route between the twenty-two “little houses” which will offer food and wine and many ideas for decorations and gifts .

This alongside musical moments that will cheer up all the weekends in which the route will be open between now and January 8th.

Among the novelties of this edition of Christmas Under the Walls, organized by the Municipality in close collaboration with Ascom, is that of Santa Claus’s house, with a very special set-up: even in Castelfranco, children will be able to meet Santa Claus in the flesh and bones and entrust him with your wishes. Another novelty is the small house dedicated to Equal Opportunities, in particular to actions to combat violence against women: «Beyond the international day that was held in recent days (today at 10.45 a sit-in is scheduled at the civic tower for initiative of Non Una di Meno, ndr) we want attention to remain high on this issue throughout the Christmas period, therefore until January 8», explains the deputy mayor Marica Galante, «in this little house we will have people from the Equal Opportunities Commission and volunteers from anti-violence centers who, in addition in the work of raising awareness, they will help in the free offer sale of panettone and other gadgets, the proceeds of which will go entirely to the anti-violence center”.

As for the Christmas program and in particular some impromptu musical performances, the calendar will be updated from week to week: the presence of bagpipers, the true soundtrack of Christmas, is sure to be present. All in a fascinating context such as the illuminations that will decorate the walls and the castle in particular, which however this year will be managed with a view to energy saving.

«In addition to the use of low-consumption LED lights, already adopted in previous years», continues Galante, «this year we will reduce the lighting duration at night».

But Christmas in Castelfranco also means variegated radicchio, the Castellano product par excellence: and just in the context of Christmas there are two moments in which it will be worthily celebrated: on 8 December, on the day of the Immaculate Conception, there will be the tasting of dishes of radicchio promoted by the Consortium of Radicchio Restaurants: in a tensile structure it will be possible to appreciate the culinary versatility of the “flower you eat”.

Instead, on Sunday 11 December, under the civic tower, there will be an exhibition of radicchio with the traditional awarding of Castellan farmers dedicated to its production.