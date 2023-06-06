In Castelsardo the underground car park opens in piazza Nuova – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASTELSARDO, 06 JUNE – He has been waiting for the ribbon cutting for 20 years. The underground car park in Piazza Nuova, in the center of Castelsardo, finally comes into operation with 80 parking spaces.



The structure, after the conclusion of the works 20 years ago, had never been inaugurated due to bureaucratic and structural problems.



Already in 2016, the declaration of the beginning of the garage had been submitted, but everything had been blocked after the checks by the firefighters had given negative results.



In fact, numerous discrepancies had been ascertained with regard to fire prevention regulations. There was a lack of portable extinguishing media and safety, emergency and evacuation signs; the subdivision of the attic was not complete due to lack of continuity in most of the insertions of pipes and drains; the electrical system was also non-compliant and finally, at least 2 fire doors were not compliant, in addition to the presence of waste materials in the garage and a lack of documents.



Now, to allow the full functionality of the parking lot, works have been carried out to remedy the serious infiltrations of waste water, deriving from the neighborhood above, which, thanks to the involvement of Abbanoa, have been eliminated. Then all the necessary interventions were carried out to bring the systems up to standard and to disinfect the premises.



“This result was possible thanks to the determination of the administration and the tenacity of the Abaco di Padavo company, manager of public car parks – underlines the mayor Antonio Maria Capula – We have achieved the safety of the work, according to current legislation, and the consequent opening of the plant, which is located in a very central and convenient area for everyone”. (HANDLE).

