Home » In Central America there is a political, authoritarian and democratic regression current: Vicente Cuchillas
News

In Central America there is a political, authoritarian and democratic regression current: Vicente Cuchillas

by admin
In Central America there is a political, authoritarian and democratic regression current: Vicente Cuchillas

The university professor, Vicente Cuchillas, spoke this Thursday in the Platform program about the report, “Human rights, emergency powers and state violence in the northern region of Central America”, prepared by CRISTOSAL, which was carried out with the accompaniment of victims of violence in the country.

“The points addressed in the CRISTOSAL report are state violence, patterns of state violence and human rights violations”he detailed.

In addition, he stressed that the report expresses that in Central America there is a political, authoritarian current and a democratic regression.

In the case of El Salvador, Cuchillas explained that one year after the emergency regime, the figure already exceeds 66,000 arbitrary detentions, and that there is a report of 153 people who have died in the custody of the State.

“A recognition to CRISTOSAL, for the work of systematization and investigation on the subject of human rights, in addition to the civil society organizations that are working on this issue in the country”said the teacher.

See also  Sentiment in the German economy further improved

You may also like

Win an exclusive look at the stars!

Martin Mojžiš: Was it Ivan Mikloš? | Opinions...

Messi to the rescue of an Inter Miami...

Promoting Institution Building and Consolidating Achievements: Lessons learned...

The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

They fail to comply with protection of care...

Inflation is here to stay

Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened....

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy