In Cesar, 472 remains of possible victims of the armed conflict have been exhumed

Within the framework of the follow-up hearing on precautionary measures carried out by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the Internal Working Group for the Search, Identification and Surrender of Disappeared Persons, GRUBE, of The Attorney General’s Office affirmed that they have carried out 472 exhumations of possible victims of the armed conflict in the department of Cesar.

Of these, a total of 207 bodies were handed over to relatives through solemn ceremonies. However, 247 bodies remain in the different forensic laboratories as unidentified or CNI.

The officials have carried out the approaches in the different municipalities of the department, especially in the cemeteries of Aguachica, El Copey, Codazzi and Valledupar.

“In Aguachica, in the cemetery for the poor (cemetery), we were able to establish that there is indeed no investigative interest in exhuming the bodies that appear in the cemetery. Because our investigative activities allowed us to establish that there is no body buried in a CNI condition that is the object of analysis for any criminal case.”, reported the GRUBE.

The members of the Prosecutor’s Office explained that they found 221 bodies in 50 proceedings carried out in the municipalities of Agustín Codazzi, Becerril, Pueblo Bello, El Copey, Curumaní, La Gloria, La Jagua de Ibirico, La Paz, Manaure, Pailitas, Pelaya, La Gloria , San Diego, Bosconia and Valledupar. Of these, where they carried out the most errands were in Codazzi with 16 interventions and Aguachica with 15.

“There are a total of 20 bodies with possible identity on which we are only waiting for the genetic result to proceed with the delivery to the next of kin of these victims. They are bodies already oriented and once we have full identity we will proceed to the proceedings”, said Juan Carlos Herrera, GRUBE prosecutor.

FORENSIC CAPABILITIES

However, the deputy scientific director of the Institute of Legal Medicine, Carlos Antonio Murillo, expressed concern about the scarce resources allocated by the National Government to advance the forensic work.

“En the Peace Agreement it was stated that the institute as a technical scientific support body for the system should be strengthened, but this year We have received $1.6 billion, which was only enough to buy a few reagents”Murillo asserted.

He added that the outlook is critical, since all the reagents for the procedures on remains are imported, and the entity’s infrastructure is precarious for the work.

The hearing was held to verify the work carried out by the different authorities for the orders issued by the JEP on some cemeteries in the department of Cesar.

This was chaired by magistrates Raúl Sánchez, Gustavo Salazar, Alejandro Ramelli and María del Pilar Valencia, members of the JEP’s Absence of Recognition Section.