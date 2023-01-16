The process of the digital ID is beginning to become widespread in the country, so Cesar is no exception and to date the National Registry of Civil Status has processed more than 20,000 applications from citizens, Valledupar being the most influential.

César Acuña, delegate of the Registrar’s Office in Cesar, said that the digital ID is an identification mechanism that allows them to access services in a fast, agile and reliable manner and guarantees the security of their data, taking advantage of information technologies and communications to avoid unnecessary paperwork.

The digital ID allows compliance with development plans and public policies that seek to make the services provided by the State more efficient and accessible.

In Cesar, citizens are already flocking to process the document, which can be carried on the cell phone without the possibility of the information being stolen. The document is shielded against any fraud.

He stressed that those over 18 years of age who process the digital ID for the first time will be free of charge, while for the duplicate, 55,750 pesos must be paid.

The official urged citizens to join this great opportunity, since the digital ID will speed up the process of procedures before any public or private agency, in addition to its use for the upcoming electoral process without the risk of being stolen or lost.

