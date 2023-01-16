Home News In Cesar, more than 20,000 digital ID applications have been processed
News

In Cesar, more than 20,000 digital ID applications have been processed

by admin
In Cesar, more than 20,000 digital ID applications have been processed

The process of the digital ID is beginning to become widespread in the country, so Cesar is no exception and to date the National Registry of Civil Status has processed more than 20,000 applications from citizens, Valledupar being the most influential.

César Acuña, delegate of the Registrar’s Office in Cesar, said that the digital ID is an identification mechanism that allows them to access services in a fast, agile and reliable manner and guarantees the security of their data, taking advantage of information technologies and communications to avoid unnecessary paperwork.

The digital ID allows compliance with development plans and public policies that seek to make the services provided by the State more efficient and accessible.

In Cesar, citizens are already flocking to process the document, which can be carried on the cell phone without the possibility of the information being stolen. The document is shielded against any fraud.

He stressed that those over 18 years of age who process the digital ID for the first time will be free of charge, while for the duplicate, 55,750 pesos must be paid.

The official urged citizens to join this great opportunity, since the digital ID will speed up the process of procedures before any public or private agency, in addition to its use for the upcoming electoral process without the risk of being stolen or lost.

See also  Checks in the Nas retirement home: drunk worker falls and injures an elderly person in Gorizia

You may also like

Video: the scandal that a woman made for...

The reasons why they ordered the capture of...

The 1st Standing Committee Meeting of the 13th...

Get to know some recommendations to cope with...

Magdalena River has Tolima on alert

Deputies to the Provincial People’s Congress deliberate in...

The other two new implicated in the Pecci...

Thriller!Liaoning chemical plant explosion scene is like a...

The most expensive FPC transfer would be a...

This Monday the route 561 of the SETP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy