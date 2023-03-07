Home News In Cesar they captured a man who recruited minors to commit crimes
In Cesar they captured a man who recruited minors to commit crimes

Jesus Danilo Quiroga Torres, 28, was captured by the National Police in the framework of an investigation in which he was accused of using minors to commit crimes in the country.

his arrest materialized in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico through a court order for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying weapons or ammunition for the exclusive use of the armed forces and the use of minors for the commission of crimes.

According to the National Police, the reason for the judicial order is so that Jesús Danilo Quiroga serve a sentence issued by a criminal court skilled.

Although the authorities did not provide details of the Process, Jesús Danilo Quiroga is remembered for being singled out in 2020 of having recruited several people in the country for a criminal group, including some young people from the township of Saloa, municipality of Chimichagua, Cesar.

