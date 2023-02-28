Vincent Giraldo Juliowho had been reported missing and then kidnapped in Barú, Bolívar, was found to be completely normal trying to transport himself on a bus to the corregimiento of La Mata, municipality of La Gloria, south of Cesar.

The disappearance would have been reported last february 20 relatives and acquaintances who later indicated that they had received a video in which Vicente Girando would be observed tied to a tree with his face covered.

“Immediately our investigators from the Gaula group, once they know the images of that video and are sued by the family to quickly find the location of Mr. Vicente Giraldo, initiate and open a criminal notice for simple kidnapping and go ahead all investigative work with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, to determine the circumstances of time, manner and place of the possible kidnapping”, Colonel Wilson Parada, commander of the Cartagena Metropolitan Police, told the newspaper El Universal.

However, last february 25 Vincent Giraldo was caught running errands in a bank correspondent from the corregimiento of La Mata, thus confirming that it was all about a autosecuestro.

“We allow ourselves to conclude and demonstrate that Mr. Vicente Girado Julio he was never kidnapped nor was he disappeared and that his displacement from the city of Cartagena was voluntary, arguing that he did it for personal reasons.”concluded Parada.

The family, in a statement, requested public apology to the public and indicated that they are oblivious to the performance of Vicente Giraldo.