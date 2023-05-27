In Cesar they have reported more than three thousand missing

Throughout the operation of the Institute of Legal Medicine, 5,661 cases of disappeared have been registered in the department of Cesar, of which only 3,153 have been verified.

The municipalities with the most reports in the Information System Network of Disappeared and Corpses, SIRDEC, are Valledupar (with 1,165 victims), Aguachica (299), Agustín Codazzi (255), Curumaní (176), El Copey (138), La Jagua from Ibirico (135), Bosconia (121), San Alberto (104) and Pailitas (102).

“It is striking that of these 3,153 cases, less than 600 have a genetic sample in the genetic profile bank. Here comes a first challenge, which is to locate the vast majority of the families of the disappeared to take the samples,” said Carlos Murillo. , deputy scientific director of the Institute of Legal Medicine.

However, the number of reports of missing persons is quite different from the total records of the forensic entity on unidentified corpses.

“In Cesar we have 1,047 records of unidentified corpses, it is striking that the places of disappearance coincide with the places with the highest number of unidentified corpses, such as Valledupar, Codazzi, El Copey, Curumaní and Chiriguaná. Of these cases, in the vast majority of cemeteries there is no traceability of where they are, since many were carried out by doctors from the health sector and inhumane by municipal administrations in the cemeteries and we do not have enough information,” added Murillo.

In addition, the groups of forensic professionals, made up of a doctor, two anthropologists, a dentist and a forensic assistant, to attend to each exhumed corpse, present difficulties regarding the budget and infrastructure of the scenarios.

This is partly due to the meager budget of $1,450 million allocated by the Government for the “Strengthening of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences to address post-conflict challenges” project.

“We have 12 teams and it is clear that they are not enough, we need more teams, double or triple, but doing so leads to another problem: there is no physical space for forensic activity, so it must go hand in hand with investment in infrastructure,” he said. Murillo.

Added to this panorama are other inconveniences for exhumations such as the abandonment of some cemeteries, the deterioration of some burial sites, uncontrolled burials, and uncontrolled removal of corpses.

For the search, the forensic authorities in the records keep track of the disappeared who have been found dead and alive in the department.

“284 appeared alive but you have to look for the survival certificates with verification by the judicial police, we have about 14,000 records of those found alive in Colombia that do not have the survival certificate,” Murillo pointed out.

Consequently, the forensic entity has great challenges to advance in the search for the disappeared and to identify the exhumed corpses.

So far, according to the Internal Working Group for the Search, Identification and Surrender of Disappeared Persons, GRUBE, there are 472 who remain in laboratories as possible victims of the armed conflict in the department of Cesar.

Of these, a total of 207 bodies were handed over to relatives through solemn ceremonies. However, 247 bodies remain in the different forensic laboratories as unidentified or CNI.