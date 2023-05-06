In Codazzi, a car washer suffered an electric shock

Under medical observation is Breiner Cálido Hernández Yance, 38, injured after suffering an electric shock while working in the La Pista invasion, in the municipality of Codazzi, Cesar.

The accident at work occurred in the ‘Jimmy’ laundry room located at Carrera 30 with Calle 12 de la Invasion. According to the authorities, Breiner Hernández was washing the tank of a tractor-trailer and at the moment of taking a rod, he accidentally brushed against a high-tension rope that caused his death. electric shock.

The inhabitants of the sector helped Hernández and transferred him to the Codazzi hospital.

However, due to the seriousness of the injuries, he was referred to the Caribbean High Complexity Clinic, Valledupar, where he remains in a delicate state of health.

Breiner Hernández presents first, second and third degree burns, according to the authorities.