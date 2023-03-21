Esmelis Ramos Renal, 40 years old, died after being stabbed when he was guarding a house in the neighborhood Las Delicias of the municipality of Codazzi, Cesar.

Apparently some criminals entered the property who approached Ramos and attacked with a knife in the middle of a struggle.

Ramos suffered injuries to his neck, back, and chest, for which he died immediately.

“A neighbor of the place reports that she heard noises inside the house, for this reason, she notified the quadrant number, but she did not observe anything abnormal.“, the authorities indicated.

Cell phones are a matter of investigation. However, EL PILÓN knew two preliminary versions that arose from the fact: the first that it could be an attempted robbery, and the second that the man would have been murdered by a woman he knew.

The body of Esmelis Ramos was transferred to the headquarters of Legal Medicine of Valledupar.