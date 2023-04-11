Home News In Codazzi they captured a subject for attempted homicide
In Codazzi they captured a subject for attempted homicide

In a control operation, the Police captured Heider de Jesus Ovalle, 41 years old, for allegedly injuring another subject with a firearm in the municipality of Codazzi, Cesar.

According to the authorities, Ovalle was retained just minutes after he had shot another citizen in the chest for reasons that remain to be determined.

The affected would be a 30 year old manHe had to be transferred to a care center.

Heider of Jesus Ovalle was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of attempted homicide.

