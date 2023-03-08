The Ombudsman’s Office revealed this Wednesday, International Women’s Day, that from 2021 to date it has served a total of 9,027 victims of gender-based violence in Colombia, which is equivalent to an average of 5 women per day.

According to the delegate for Women’s Rights and Gender Affairs, María Fernanda Rangel, the most common forms of gender-based violence are psychological with 6,439 cases, followed by physical violence with 3,982, economic violence with 2,343, violence sexual with 1,684 and patrimonial violence with 1,600.

Among the main aggressors are the ex-partners of the victims with 31%, followed by strangers (26%), couples and known people, with 17% each, and relatives with 8%.

The regions of the country where the largest number of cases attended are concentrated in Norte de Santander, Bolívar, Valle del Cauca, Cauca, Chocó, Antioquia, Putumayo, Cundinamarca, Bogotá and Magdalena.

Regarding cases of femicide, the Ombudsman’s Office has registered 200 cases and 262 attempted femicide in the last 2 years and 2 months.

Within the framework of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, stressed the need to take action to avoid setbacks in all aspects related to equal conditions for men.

She also highlighted the courage and determination of women in playing a key role in their communities by promoting participation in the fight for gender equality.

“Each one of them has told us their story and we have sought protection for their lives to change,” said Camargo, who indicated that this work should have more prevention, awareness and articulation actions by national and local authorities.

Likewise, Camargo assured that the private sector must also articulate to this situation “so that women can access more opportunities that allow them to reduce their economic dependencies and get out of the constant abuse.”

“From the Ombudsman’s Office we remind women that they are not alone (…) and throughout the country there is the comprehensive care program ‘Duplas de género’, through which they can request legal and psychosocial care, guidance and support in case of being victims or knowing of a situation of gender-based violence.

In emergency situations for victims of sexist violence or to report a case, line 155 is available in Colombia, a telephone number that works 24 hours a day, under reservation and free of charge, where specialized personnel can provide all kinds of information. on how to act in these cases, psychosocial and legal guidance and address possible complaints to the National Police.

The Purple Line, authorized by the Bogotá Mayor’s Office, also has 24-hour service by specialized women through the toll-free number 018000112137 or WhatsApp 3007551846 and the email [email protected]