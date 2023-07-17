In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall in May, according to Anif – news

Real retail sales fell 5.1% in their annual variation and the manufacturing industry contracted 3.4% in May 2023.

While the magnitude of the decline is not as pronounced as in previous months, it is already the fourth consecutive month that business activity has contracted, causing the 12-month change in retail sales to edge ever closer to 0.

What has most marked down retail trade sales has been the reduction in the sale of motor vehicles in general. Although vehicle prices have begun to ease, the decline has yet to translate into increased consumer demand.

One aspect that has been presented constantly in recent months is that, despite the fact that trade sales are reduced, the number of employed persons in the sector continues to increase. This may mean that productivity levels are declining in the sector as more labor is needed for fewer sales, or that labor dynamics have not yet captured the reduction in merchant income during those months of contraction.

The industry

The manufacturing industry contracted 3.4% annually for the month of May 2023, which represents a 2.3% drop so far this year. The contraction is explained by the slowdown in economic activity compared to the good performance of 2022, accompanied by a reduction in demand that no longer marks out manufacturing production. It is the third consecutive month in which the industry presents a negative annual variation. This behavior is aligned with that of commerce and is a consequence of the economic slowdown that the country has experienced so far in 2023. On a positive note, the negative variation presented in May has a lower magnitude than that registered in the month of April. That, added to the reductions in inflation that have occurred in recent months, could mean that the contraction of the industry is not as strong as expected, but it is still too early to revise the projections upwards.