In confusing facts, a high school soldier murdered a security guard in Meta – news

The Rodríguez, Gutiérrez and Albino families will become leading producers of the ‘agri-food power for life’, with the advice of the Land Restitution Unit.

As a complement to their comprehensive reparation, the entity gave them the necessary resources for the implementation and start-up of their productive projects on restituted land in the municipality of El Dorado, Meta.

In commemoration of the Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims, Paula Andrea Villa, director of the URT in Meta, made a symbolic delivery of the checks to each of the beneficiaries for a value of up to 40 current legal minimum wages (SMLV), and He highlighted that in addition to these incentives, the Unit assures them comprehensive technical support for up to 24 months by the team of professionals from productive projects and will guarantee the commercialization of their crops and products, in order for them to achieve a productive life.

The Rodríguez family, which recovered the “Paraguay” property, received $39,250,000 that will be used to purchase 16 heifers and one bull, for their silvopastoral livestock project, as well as laying hens, inputs, and concentrates as a security component. food.

The Gutiérrez, owners of the restituted property “Mirallano”, located in the village of San Pedro, received $36,240,000 that they will use for the cultivation of two hectares of coffee of the Castilla variety, in addition, they will build a warehouse with a roof, they will buy inputs, fertilizers, tools and will pay labor. As a food safety component they will receive laying hens.

The Albino family, owners of the “La Florida” property, will allocate $39,938,950 to the purchase of 12 steers, the construction of a warehouse, the supply of fertilizers, the purchase of tools and the payment of labor, and as a component of food security will receive laying hens.

The act of delivery of these disbursements took place at the restituted El Merey property, with the presence of delegates from the Governor’s Office of Meta, the mayor’s office of El Dorado, the Municipal Ombudsman, and the accompaniment of the National Police and troops from the Engineer Battalion No 7 “Carlos Albán” of the National Army.

The National Government’s land restitution policy framed within the strategic line of the National Development Plan to turn Colombia into a world agri-food power for life, allows the beneficiary to return to the countryside in conditions that guarantee their socioeconomic stability. With this purpose, more than 100 restituted families from Meta have been assisted with productive projects with an investment of close to 2.9 billion pesos, in lines such as livestock, pig farming, and cocoa, avocado, banana and citrus crops, among others.

Source: Land Restitution Unit, Territorial Meta

