In coordination with the People’s Armed Forces, the police are organizing large-scale prevention and scouting campaigns in Khartoum localities

by admin
Sudani Net:

The police forces organized large-scale prevention and scouting campaigns to combat crime, block roads for habitual criminals and outlaws, and remove negative phenomena.

The police said that this step comes within the framework of the plan of the Presidency of the Police Forces, which aims to extend the prestige of the state and the rule of law, led by police officers.

According to the follow-ups of the Police Press Office, on its first day, these campaigns included the areas of Al-Fateh Al-Aqlin, Al-Dukhinat Market, Al-Kalakla Al-Laffa Market, passing through Abu Adam, Al-Azouzab and Al-Shajara Market. Best Care, Al-Rawad Residential Complex, Stables, and the southern Jabra area, while the campaign organized on its second day, Martyr Ibrahim Shams El-Din Street, the popular market area of ​​Khartoum, Abu Hamama, and vital facilities, while the campaign for the third day included areas along Rumaila Street, passing through the currency mint, and sugar stores , and the industrial area.

It is noteworthy that these joint campaigns have achieved their required goals with the participation and joint security coordination with the armed forces to secure markets, important commercial areas and vital facilities, and have found the approval and satisfaction of all components of the Sudanese people.

According to the follow-ups of the Police Press Office, the police began to send security reinforcements to secure markets, shops, and neighborhoods to extend security and achieve stability.

