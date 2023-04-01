SOCIAL POLICIES – Councilor Coletti: “A service that allows frail people to be close and that enhances a place of community”





The social and health offer of the San Rocco Citadel in Corso Giovecca, 203, has been enriched with a new municipal service since this morning. We are talking about the “Non Self-sufficiency Social Desk – CAAD Center for the adaptation of the domestic environment”, a service that implements the answers provided by the municipal administration to the weakest sections of the citizenry such as the elderly and people with disabilities. A qualified point aimed at providing answers to the needs of citizens and operators active in the social sphere, in information, consultancy and accompaniment activities in order to promote the autonomy and adaptation of domestic environments.

For the new service, the Administration has invested 495 thousand euros, entrusting its management for 2 years, with the possibility of renewal for another 2, to the Social Integration Work Cooperative.

At today’s inauguration (31-3-2023) themunicipal councilor for social policies Cristina Colettithe president of the Work Integration Cooperative Nicholas Follettithe director of the Central-North District Marco Sandri and the president of the Ferrarese Disabled Area Committee Francesco Gattus. Also present was the manager of the Personal Services Sector of the Municipality of Ferrara Alessandra Genesiniand all the counter staff: Anna Guarnieri (coordinator), Anna Gorini (caad physiotherapist), Davide Camattari (architect Caad), Clare Negrini e Catherine Montanari (operators).

“Today’s day – said theCouncilor Coletti – is the culmination of a process conducted in synergy with the Ferrarese Disabled Area Committee. This openness, strongly desired by the Administration, allows greater closeness and effective responses to the people most in difficulty as they are disabled or because they are not self-sufficient, and require specific solutions with respect to the needs expressed. The ‘Sportello Sociale Non Autosufficienza – CAAD’ further enhances the Cittadella San Rocco, a community place where the social services provided to the citizen are integrated with the health services of the Ausl, which I thank for the collaboration and for having accepted the request, presented by the Municipality, to have a space in which to install this fundamental service. A service, guaranteed at supra-district level, which offers qualitatively high performance, thanks to the innovations desired in the contract, such as the help library, digitization and Customer Satisfaction”.

The service contract, in fact, presents various innovative elements to support the most fragile citizens more and more effectively. In the premises of the clinic 28 – which houses the Sportello – an aid library has been set up which not only provides information and guidance on aids, but also individualized support paths for their use. In the help library it is also possible to try out some tools – wheelchairs, lifters, grab bars, toilet chairs – designed to facilitate independence and assistance from caregivers in outdoor and domestic environments. The digitization will take place through the creation of a web page – the link to which will be inserted on the institutional sites of the Municipality, Asp, Ausl and Hospital – with all the information on the services, access methods, contact details and above all the activation of the online access to services, with the possibility of submitting grant requests and applications on the portal of the Multi-functional Telematic Desk of the Municipality of Ferrara, without having to travel.

Customer Satisfaction, Coletti recalled, is instead “a way to monitor user satisfaction in real time, in order to understand where to intervene and apply, where necessary, corrective measures to keep the quality of the service always high”. As desired by the Administration, the following are provided at the counter: consultancy and support in the fiscal and legal sectors linked to specific topics; promotion of knowledge of the services and resources of the territory, providing information and providing support to people with disabilities in the paths for access to the Support Administrator, carrying out home consultations, with a multidisciplinary team, for the adaptation of the home environment and the removal of architectural barriers in homes.

The operators also provide aid in the presentation of applications for grants, ensuring valuable collaboration to the institutions, for issues including: the collection of applications for the removal of architectural barriers, the verification of the requirements for access to grants, the training of operators , the assessment and adaptation of public housing housing. Also among the actions of the contract, Coletti recalls that “a branch has been opened in Cona aimed at listening to and collecting the needs of patients and family members”.

“It’s nice to be able to relate in real time with the Municipality and other realities: it is a facilitation both for social operators and for citizens who can find the answers in one place” he underlined Nicholas Follettipresident of the Work Integration Cooperative.

“It is an important service especially for its location, thanks to the presence of the municipal and health offices, which allows us to face the new needs with a team effort” he added Marco Sandridirector of the Central-North Health District.

As pointed out Francesco Gattus, president of the CFAD “the service is free and is placed in a strategic position also for those in wheelchairs. It is important for us to have qualified and accessible points of reference”. The opening of the helpdesk completes the assistance provided by the Municipality, which has set up the offices of the Department of Social, Health and Housing Policies in Corso Giovecca, the Single Integrated Social Helpdesk, the Home Helpdesk and the Caregiver Helpdesk. Offices that recorded more than 11,000 accesses in one year.

– CONTACTS

Casa della Salute “Cittadella San Rocco” in corso Giovecca, 203, clinic 28 (between sector 0 and sector 1).

Telephone: 0532 903994 (extension 2)

E-mail: [email protected] ; [email protected];

Internet: www.ssna.comune.fe.it

– OPENING TIME:

Tuesday and Friday 8.30-12.30

Wednesday 8.30-16.30

Thursday 15-19

– Counter at the Cona hospital – San Giorgio Rehabilitation Medicine Sector

Via Aldo Moro 8, Ferrara – Entrance 4.

Opening hours to the public: Monday 14-18.









