In court Thursday: Ex-President Trump charged in connection with 2020 election and Capitol attack

Ex-President Trump charged in connection with 2020 election and Capitol attack

Donald Trump must answer in court

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged at the federal level in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has to appear before a federal court in Washington on Thursday.

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with attempted election interference and the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. This emerges from the indictment, which was published on Tuesday evening (local time). He is charged with four counts. The Republican also has to appear before a federal court in Washington this Thursday at 4:00 p.m. (local time; 10:00 p.m. CEST). There was no comment from Trump. Shortly before the documents were published, he had stated that special counsel Jack Smith would make the charges public.

“The intent of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election using knowingly false allegations of voter fraud,” the indictment said.

Trump was previously accused of inciting his supporters. They stormed the seat of Congress on January 6, 2021 to prevent incumbent Joe Biden from winning the election. Trump has denied the allegations. The indictment had become apparent: Trump himself said in July on his social network Truth Social that he had received a letter from Smith that a grand jury was dealing with the process. So far, she has heard statements from former presidential attorney Pat Cipollone and Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence. More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

The indictment is the second against Trump at the federal level. He was the first ex-president in history to be indicted by a grand jury in connection with the withholding of classified documents. In this case, too, the step was taken at Smith’s instigation. This was set up by the Justice Department, which reports to Democrat Biden as part of the executive branch. Trump has also protested his innocence in this case. In addition to these federal lawsuits, Trump also faces state lawsuits in Georgia and New York.

Neither the federal indictment on the secret documents nor the second on the storming of the Capitol prevent Trump from continuing to campaign or, if he wins, from returning to the White House. According to experts, even if he were found guilty and sentenced to prison, there would be no way to prevent him from taking the oath of office. According to polls, the businessman is clearly ahead in the Republican primary. In the USA, presidential and congressional elections will take place in early November 2024. For the Democrats, Biden is likely to seek a second term.

