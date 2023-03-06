news-txt”>

First burials for the victims of the shipwreck that took place on Sunday 26 February on the beach of Steccato di Cutro. In the late afternoon the first coffin, that of a 24-year-old Afghan boy, Nizami Hamid, left the funeral home set up in the Palamilone. The inhumation according to the Muslim ritual, at the request of the relatives, will take place tomorrow in the Crotone cemetery.

As far as the other bodies are concerned, there are about forty requests for transfer so far. The requests, collected through third sector operators and officials of the municipalities of Crotone and Cutro, were presented to the Prefecture of Crotone.

A large part of the transfers requested is for Afghanistan while a minimal percentage is for Germany where relatives of the victims live. The Ministry of the Interior has given its willingness to cover the costs for the transfer abroad but, above all for the Afghan victims who are the majority, the intervention of the Farnesina is also expected.

At the end of the daily meeting of the Rescue Coordination Center, the Prefecture of Crotone also announced that 64 out of 70 victims and the nationalities of the deceased had been identified: 57 are from Afghanistan, 3 Pakistan, 1 Tunisia, 1 Iran, 1 Syria and 1 Palestine. Among the deceased there are 16 minors who have all been identified thanks to the work of the scientific police of Crotone. There are a total of 79 survivors of which, as the Crotone provincial health authority announced this morning, 8 are still hospitalized but conditions present no concern. Among them are 3 children hospitalized in the pediatric ward. The searches, coordinated by the Maritime Directorate of Reggio Calabria – according to what was reported at the end of the meeting – will continue to the bitter end with air and naval means, a group of divers, drones and with the ground personnel of the Coast Guard, Police Headquarters, Carabinieri, Guardia of Finance, Fire Brigade and Regional Civil Protection.