■ Implementing the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era, promoting the comprehensive transformation and upgrading of military personnel’s ability, quality, structural layout, development and management, and forging high-quality and professional new military personnel with both political integrity and ability. It is of great significance for our army to build a world-class army in an all-round way.It is necessary to implement the spirit of the Central Talent Work Conference, do a good job in the next article of the Central Military Commission Talent Work Conference, thoroughly implement the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era, and give better play to the leading and supporting role of talents in strengthening the military industry.

■ The way to build a strong army lies in winning people.Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission have placed the implementation of the strategy of strengthening the military with talents in the new era in a prominent position in the development of the military industry. Great efforts have been made in building the layout, deepening the reform of human resources policies and systems, and promoting the openness and integration of the talent field. Our military personnel work has achieved historic achievements.

■ In the next five years, the central task of our army’s construction is to achieve the goal of the centenary of the army’s founding.It is necessary to enhance the sense of urgency, responsibility, and enterprising spirit, and comprehensively strengthen the work of our military personnel

■ It is necessary to grasp the characteristics of the military occupation and the law of development of military personnel, improve the pertinence and effectiveness of personnel work, and ensure that the trained personnel meet the needs of the military-strengthening industry. It is necessary to thoroughly solve the prominent contradictions and problems that restrict the work of our military personnel, and coordinate the promotion of reform and innovation in all aspects of identifying, gathering, cultivating, and using talents. To do a good job in the work of our military personnel is inseparable from the strong support of the whole party and all aspects of the country.It is necessary to strengthen military-civilian communication and cooperation, adhere to the orientation of military needs, do a good job in planning, policy, and work alignment, and promote the deep integration of our military’s talent work into the construction of a talented country.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 29. On the occasion of the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee conducted the 41st collective study on the in-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era on the afternoon of July 28. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, delivered an important speech when presiding over the study. On behalf of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, he extended festive congratulations to all the soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army, officers and soldiers of the Armed Police Force, military civilians, and militia reservists.

Xi Jinping emphasized that implementing the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era, promoting the comprehensive transformation and upgrading of military personnel’s ability, quality, structure, development and management, and forging high-quality and professional new military personnel with both political integrity and ability are essential to the realization of the party’s goal of strengthening the army in the new era. . It is of great significance to build our army into a world-class army in an all-round way. It is necessary to implement the spirit of the Central Talent Work Conference, do a good job in the next article of the Central Military Commission Talent Work Conference, thoroughly implement the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era, and give better play to the leading and supporting role of talents in strengthening the military industry.

Comrade Shen Zhihua, Dean of the Military Political Work Research Institute of the Academy of Military Sciences, gave an explanation on the in-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the army with talents in the new era, and discussed his opinions and suggestions.

In his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized that the way to strengthen the military is to win people. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission have placed the implementation of the strategy of strengthening the military with talents in the new era in a prominent position in the development of the military industry. Great efforts have been made in building the layout, deepening the reform of human resources policies and systems, and promoting the opening and integration of the talent field. Our military personnel work has achieved historic achievements.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change, and the instability and uncertainty of my country’s national security situation has increased. In the next five years, the central task of our army’s construction is to achieve the goal of the centenary of the army’s founding. It is necessary to enhance the sense of urgency, responsibility, and enterprising spirit, and comprehensively strengthen the talent work of our military.

Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to grasp the characteristics of military occupations and the law of development of military talents, improve the pertinence and effectiveness of talent work, and ensure that the talents trained meet the needs of the military industry. It is necessary to insist on cultivating, inspecting, and using talents politically, implementing the Party’s absolute leadership over the military in all aspects and the entire process of talent work, and ensuring that the barrel of the gun is always in the hands of people who are loyal and reliable to the Party. It is necessary to be able to fight and win wars as the starting point and end point of talent work, keep up with the evolution of war patterns, and improve the ability and level of talent supply for war preparations. It is necessary to strengthen the learning of modern science and technology, especially military high-tech knowledge, enhance scientific and technological cognition, innovation, and application, and promote the upgrading of ability and quality by improving scientific and technological literacy.

Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly solve the prominent contradictions and problems that restrict the work of our military personnel, and coordinate the promotion of reform and innovation in all aspects of identifying, gathering, cultivating, and using talents. It is necessary to adhere to the road of self-cultivation of talents, broaden the training channels, and innovate the training mode. It is necessary to implement the policy of military education in the new era, implement the strategy of giving priority to the development of colleges and universities, and deepen the reform of our military academies. We must persist in cultivating and discovering talents on the front lines of major tasks and struggles. It is necessary to innovate military human resources management, systematically plan the career development paths of various personnel, implement precise control and configuration, and promote normal and orderly exchanges. It is necessary to strengthen the concept of serving talents, and comprehensively implement policies in terms of scientific evaluation, positive incentives, and support and guarantee. It is necessary to form a talent system with comparative advantages in the military occupation, strengthen the construction of supporting policies and systems, and do a good job in the transition of new and old policies and systems.

Xi Jinping emphasized that to do a good job in the work of our military personnel is inseparable from the strong support of the whole party and the whole country. It is necessary to strengthen military-civilian communication and cooperation, adhere to the orientation of military needs, do a good job of planning alignment, policy alignment, and work alignment, and promote the in-depth integration of our military’s talent work into the construction of a talented country. Central and state organs, and local party committees and governments at all levels must strengthen national defense awareness, continue to care about the work of our military personnel, provide support and cooperation in relevant policy formulation, resource sharing, etc. In terms of security for retired soldiers and other aspects, we actively solve problems and make concerted efforts to make our military personnel work better and contribute to the advancement of a strong military.

“People’s Daily” (July 30, 2022 Edition 01)



(Editors: Jin Yumeng, Zhang Jun)

Share for more people to see