On March 30, the Provincial Party Committee Rural Work Conference was held. Wang Menghui, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting and emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work and the spirit of the Central Rural Work Conference, and Oriented to better serve “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, with the goal of increasing farmers’ income and narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas as the key, we will implement the project of strengthening counties in depth, build a livable and beautiful village, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. Provide basic support for the national construction of a new development pattern pilot zone.

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Zhonglin presided over the meeting. Sun Wei, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chairman of the Provincial CPPCC, Zhuge Yujie, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Yanling, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Executive Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting.

Together with the participating comrades, Wang Menghui reviewed the important expositions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. He emphasized that it is necessary to persevere in learning, understanding, and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, Achieve “two maintenances” and further enhance the ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness to do a good job in the “three rural” work in the new era. It is necessary to deeply grasp the historical position and strategic positioning of the “three rural” work in the new era, and always adhere to the unshakable top priority of the “three rural” work. It is necessary to deeply grasp the historical shift of the focus of the “three rural” work in the new era, and always adhere to the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy as the general focus of the “three rural” work in the new era. It is necessary to deeply grasp the development logic and basic laws of the relationship between industry, agriculture, and urban and rural areas in the new era, and accelerate the formation of a new type of industrial, agricultural, and urban-rural relationship that promotes each other, complements urban and rural areas, coordinates development, and prospers together. It is necessary to deeply grasp the “big man of the country” of food security, and always insist on ensuring the safe supply of food and important agricultural products as the top priority. We must deeply grasp the central task of increasing farmers’ income, and always insist on making good use of the magic weapon of reform to solidly promote the common prosperity of farmers and rural areas. We must deeply grasp the fine tradition of the party’s management of rural work, always adhere to the unswerving principle of the party’s leadership in “three rural” work, and constantly improve the rural governance system that combines autonomy, the rule of law, and the rule of virtue under the leadership of the party organization.

Wang Menghui pointed out that in 2022, the whole province will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on “three rural” work, resolutely hold the bottom line of food security, and continue to consolidate poverty alleviation We will focus on improving the quality and efficiency of the agricultural industry, solidly promote rural construction, promote rural revitalization to make new progress, and take new steps in the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. While affirming the achievements, we must also see that the outstanding shortcomings in rural revitalization need to be solved urgently, especially how to mobilize the enthusiasm of grain farmers, how to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas as soon as possible, and how to speed up the improvement of the shortcomings of agricultural and rural modernization. Explore effective methods and paths.

Wang Menghui emphasized that the county seat is the center of the county’s economic and social development and the key node of the integrated development of urban and rural areas. Implementing the project of strengthening counties, promoting in-situ urbanization with counties as important carriers and coordinated development of urban and rural areas with counties as units is an important starting point for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, increasing farmers’ income, promoting integrated development of urban and rural areas, and narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas. The effective path is the basic project for Hubei to make up for the shortcomings of agricultural modernization and practice Chinese-style modernization with the simultaneous development of the four modernizations. All departments in the province must conscientiously implement the work deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, continuously enhance the sense of responsibility, mission and urgency for the implementation of the project of strengthening the county, adhere to the concept of system and the method of overall planning, and promote the implementation of various tasks step by step.

Wang Menghui emphasized the need to promote in-situ urbanization with county towns as important carriers. Develop characteristic industries and leading industries according to local conditions, let what should be done where to do, promote the high-quality development of county economy, and promote the employment of farmers nearby. Improve the quality of county construction, and create a garden city in line with the characteristics of the county in combination with the actual situation. Improve the level of public services such as education, medical care, and culture in the county, and reach the average level of the city where it is located as soon as possible.

Wang Menghui emphasized that it is necessary to promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas with counties as units. First, build a development system that integrates the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries. Vigorously develop and expand village collective economic organizations, agricultural industry cooperatives, etc., and effectively organize farmers. Accelerate the reform of supply and marketing cooperatives, build a supply chain service network, and ensure farmers’ income and market supply. Conscientiously summarize the experience and practice of exploring the cooperation model of “leading enterprises + cooperatives + farmers” in various places, so that farmers can share more of the value-added benefits of the industry. Vigorously promote the construction of the industrial chain of key agricultural products, improve the quality of agricultural products, and strive to create a number of well-known brands. Second, we must build a three-level public service system that coordinates counties, towns, and villages. Promote the extension of the county’s basic public services to the grassroots, accelerate the construction of education consortiums and medical consortiums, and cultivate more rural “good teachers”, “good principals” and “good doctors” and “good deans”. The third is to build a governance system in which the government, society, and villagers jointly build, govern, and share. Adhere to the leadership of party building, strengthen and innovate rural governance, and use the method of joint creation to build a grassroots social governance system that is “vertical to the bottom, horizontal to the edge, joint construction, governance and sharing”.

Wang Menghui emphasized that it is necessary to improve the level of rural infrastructure and build a beautiful rural living environment. Improve the design and construction level of farm houses, and strengthen the training of rural construction craftsmen. Accelerate the toilet revolution and promote the formation of a system for water supply, household entry, sewage and sewage treatment. Explore waste classification and treatment methods suitable for rural areas, and promote waste reduction, recycling, and harmless treatment.

Wang Menghui emphasized that it is necessary to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the “three rural” work, insist on five-level secretaries to focus on rural revitalization, and give full play to the role of the county party secretary as “the front-line commander”. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of grassroots party organizations in rural areas and increase the education and training of grassroots party members and cadres. It is necessary to improve supporting policies, strengthen factor guarantees, and promote the sinking of resources, services, and platforms. To establish a sound assessment system, we should look at both “obvious performance” and “hidden performance”. It is necessary to vigorously promote the style of investigation and research, ask the people for advice, and ask for advice in practice. It is necessary to continue to loosen ties and reduce burdens at the grassroots level, and encourage grassroots party members and cadres to start businesses and take on responsibilities.

Wang Zhonglin emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work and the spirit of the Central Rural Work Conference. The new situation of Hubei’s “three rural” work in the era. It is necessary to focus on key points and make precise efforts to comprehensively promote rural revitalization with the strong county project as the starting point, focus on building a complete system of agricultural and rural development systems, service systems and governance systems, and comprehensively promote rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organization. “Five Revitalizations” to better promote high-quality and high-efficiency agriculture, livable and workable villages, and prosperity for farmers. It is necessary to know the responsibilities and fulfill the responsibilities, consolidate the responsibilities at all levels, improve the working mechanism, tilt the policies to the countryside, and concentrate the resources to the villages, so as to effectively gather a strong force to strengthen agriculture and promote agriculture, and boost agriculture and rural areas with the overall revitalization of the countryside. Modernization is being promoted in an all-round way, and Hubei has made due contributions to speeding up the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Provincial leaders Guo Yuanqiang, Xu Zhengzhong, Dong Weimin, Xiao Juhua, Wuhan Mayor Cheng Yongwen and others attended the meeting at the main branch venue. The meeting was held in the form of a video conference, and each city, state, and county set up branch venues. (Reporters Zhang Jin and Wang Xin)

