In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Actively act in the practice of promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities

Chen Donghui, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the National Security Department of Heilongjiang Province

The special chapter of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China discusses “promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, and resolutely safeguarding national security and social stability”, pointing out the way forward for national security work in the new era and new journey. The province’s national security organs must fully understand and deeply grasp the new strategic judgments, strategic requirements, and strategic deployments of the Party Central Committee on national security work in the new era, and strive to advance the national security system and capabilities with strong historical confidence, historical responsibility, and historical initiative. Positive actions in modern practice.

1. A deep understanding of the significance of advancing the modernization of the national security system and capabilities

Promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities is a strategic deployment made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is of great significance. It is an inevitable requirement to prevent and resolve risks and challenges. At present, my country’s development has entered a period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertainties and unpredictable factors are increasing. Only by vigorously promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities can we effectively deal with various risks and challenges and ensure social harmony and stability. It is an inevitable requirement for overall development and security. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized “guaranteeing the new development pattern with a new security pattern”. Promoting the implementation of this strategic deployment requires us to vigorously promote the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, build a security barrier for economic and social development, protect the bottom line of security, guarantee a new development pattern with a new security pattern, and ensure high-quality development with a high level of security. It is an inevitable requirement for escorting the construction of a powerful country and national rejuvenation. Escorting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the sacred mission of the hidden front in the new era. Only by unswervingly promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities can we firmly grasp the initiative in the struggle and better fulfill the historical mission of escorting the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive advancement of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

2. Accurately Grasp the Intrinsic Requirements for Promoting the Modernization of the National Security System and Capabilities

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a series of strategic deployments focusing on promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities. We must firmly grasp, always adhere to, and resolutely implement. First, we must uphold the party’s absolute leadership over national security work. The province’s national security organs must adhere to the party’s centralized and unified leadership, strictly implement the “Regulations on National Security Work under the Leadership of the Communist Party of China“, “Regulations on the Political and Legal Work of the Communist Party of China“, and “Regulations on the National Security Responsibility System of Party Committees (Party Groups)” The decision-making and deployment are implemented; we must firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and always be loyal to the core and maintain the core. Second, we must establish a comprehensive security concept. We must consciously set the overall situation, integrate security development into all fields and the whole process of the province’s economic and social development, make every effort to prevent and deal with major risks and challenges, and guarantee the new development pattern with the new security pattern. Based on the strategic needs of the country and the development of our province, on the basis of maintaining national security, we must pay more attention to shaping national security and continuously enhance the ability to shape national security situations. It is necessary to actively adapt to the development requirements of the situation and tasks, actively expand to the fields of economy, finance, biology, network, and data security, and comprehensively respond to security risks and challenges in various fields. Third, we must adhere to the purpose of people’s safety. National security is all for the people, all rely on the people, give full play to the enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of the broad masses of the people, earnestly safeguard the security rights and interests of the broad masses of the people, and always regard the people as the basic force of national security, comprehensively strengthen national security education, and improve Leading cadres coordinate development and security capabilities, enhance national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, build a solid national security people’s defense line, and gather powerful forces to maintain national security. Fourth, we must focus on preventing and defusing major risks. We must fully recognize the extreme importance of national security work and the urgency of the situation against the background of increasingly complex domestic and international situations and increasing risks and challenges, actively adapt to the development requirements of the situation and tasks, and closely focus on the overall situation of the party and the country. The overall economic and social development of our province, faithfully fulfill the duties and missions of a professional department, do our best to prevent risks, ensure safety, and maintain stability, and make positive contributions to maintaining national security and promoting the overall revitalization of our province.

3. Actively fulfill the mission of promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities

There is a long way to go to promote the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, and national security agencies have a heavy responsibility. The province’s national security organs must resolutely implement the deployment requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, based on the province’s situation and work reality, focus on long-term development, constantly consolidate the business foundation, actively promote work transformation and upgrading, and continuously improve the level of national security maintenance capabilities. One is to improve the working system. Establish the thinking concept of “a game of chess”, under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee and the Party Committee of the Ministry of National Security, strengthen the research and planning of strategic and overall major national security issues, coordinate and mobilize the power and resources of all parties, and form a joint force. Focus on building a centralized and efficient national security agency business command and overall combat system mechanism, comprehensively improve the ability and level of struggle, and ensure that the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Party Committee of the Ministry of State Security are implemented. The second is to expand the work layout. Keep up with the development and changes of the situation, focus on key directions, adjust and optimize the overall work layout, integrate resources and forces across the province, establish a cross-regional, cross-department, and cross-front cooperation mechanism for fighting against the enemy, orderly and vigorously promote the fight against the enemy, improve work efficiency, and effectively Serve the overall situation; do a good job in the traditional and non-traditional fields, based on the location advantages of the main grain production areas and energy channels in our province, follow up and study the situation of new enemies, increase the investment in non-traditional fields, expand the coverage of the struggle field, and improve the struggle efficacy. The third is to deepen technological empowerment. Adhere to scientific and technological empowerment as the basic support for high-quality development of work, highlight demand-oriented, practical and effective orientation to optimize the layout of scientific and technological work, and accelerate the completion of scientific and technological shortcomings; upgrade and optimize information infrastructure, promote the digital transformation of various tasks, and create digital, Intensify and intelligentize national security organs, and promote the transformation and upgrading of combat power generation models. The fourth is to forge a strong team. Continue to strengthen political construction, solidly carry out theme education, and polish the political qualities of absolute loyalty. Vigorously strengthen practical training, and comprehensively improve the ability to perform duties and professional level. Carry forward the glorious tradition of daring to fight and being good at fighting, cultivate the fighting spirit of daring to shine the sword and give up who I am, and bravely overcome all risks and challenges on the new road to rushing for the exam.

The national security organs in the new era shoulder the major responsibility and mission of maintaining national security and social and political stability. We must adhere to the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a guide, and in the process of promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, we must work hard and move forward with courage, and strive to write a new chapter in the national security work of the province in the new era and new journey.