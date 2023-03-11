Accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement is the only way to promote high-quality development. When participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that in the fierce international competition, we must open up new fields and new tracks for development, and shape new development momentum and new advantages. Fundamentally speaking, Still have to rely on technological innovation. Whether we can fully build a modern and powerful socialist country on schedule depends on the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology.

In the new era and new journey, we must deeply understand the importance of the general secretary’s entrustment and Jiangsu’s responsibility, grasp the general trend, play the “first move” well, and strive to be ahead in the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology. We must adhere to the frontiers of science and technology in the world, the main battlefield of the economy, the major needs of the country, and the lives and health of the people, accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, focus on strengthening the construction of major scientific and technological innovation platforms, and support top scientists to lead original and leading scientific and technological research. Strive to break through the key core technical problems. It is necessary to strengthen the dominant position of enterprises, give full play to the leading and supporting role of key scientific and technological enterprises, promote the healthy growth of small, medium and micro technological enterprises, and strive to build an industrial technological innovation center with global influence. It is necessary to deepen the reform of the scientific and technological system, vigorously cultivate an innovative culture, improve the scientific and technological evaluation system and incentive mechanism, create a good environment for innovative talents to stand out and display their talents, and make new contributions to Jiangsu in realizing high-level technological self-reliance and building a world-class scientific and technological power.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center reporter/Editor Wang Jin, Zheng Ling, Wang Peng/Liu Lin)