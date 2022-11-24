On November 23, the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Qiushi Magazine jointly held a seminar on the in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Nanjing. Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Xia Weidong, President of Qiushi Magazine, attended and delivered speeches.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee, Wu Zhenglong welcomed the comrades in charge of Qiushi Magazine and all experts and scholars, and thanked everyone for their long-term concern and support for Jiangsu’s development. He said that studying well, propagating well, and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are related to the future of the cause of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. political task. Since the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee has resolutely implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “five firm grasps” and “working hard in comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation”. The upsurge of learning, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China quickly rose up and down. Qiushi Magazine and the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China jointly held this theoretical seminar, which is a practical action for in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wu Zhenglong pointed out that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is profound in thought, rich in connotation, and broad and profound. In the process of study and implementation, we focus on combining the reality of Jiangsu, firmly grasp the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and the “nine profound understandings”, and effectively transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party into a powerful force for guiding practice and promoting work. strength. During the promotion and exchanges across the province, the cadres and the masses, as the witnesses and witnesses of the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, all have a strong common feeling, that is, they are full of pride in the great changes and historic achievements made by the party and the country. He respects and loves General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the party, the leader of the people, and the commander-in-chief of the army. The bright future is full of belief in victory, closely following the general secretary, always following the party, forging ahead on a new journey and making achievements in a new era has become the most exciting melody resounding in Jiangsu. On the new journey, we will keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, comprehensively align with the strategic deployment and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasp the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles of Chinese-style modernization, and consciously implement The modernization of Jiangsu shall be reviewed and planned in the overall strategy of the party and the country, further improve ideas, strengthen measures, unswervingly promote the new practice of Jiangsu’s modernization with Chinese-style modernization, and better “take up new missions and write new chapters”, Let Chinese-style modernization show a considerable realistic picture in the land of Jiangsu, let Jiangsu become a provincial example that fully demonstrates Chinese-style modernization and the new form of human civilization to the world, and let the new Jiangsu of “strong, rich, beautiful and high” drawn by the general secretary become the whole country. The happy homeland of Jiangsu people. Experts and scholars have made rich theoretical achievements and rich practical experience. I hope that everyone will pay more attention to Jiangsu, care about Jiangsu, give more guidance to Jiangsu’s modernization, and let Jiangsu’s vivid practice fully demonstrate the truth, power and practice of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era mighty. We will create better conditions for everyone to conduct theoretical research and carry out work.

Xia Weidong pointed out that studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the whole Party and the country at present and in the future. To study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and unswervingly maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics and actions. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a model of firmly and consciously upholding and developing Marxism. The understanding of the law of social development has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. To continue to promote theoretical innovation on the basis of practice, we must first grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to and use the standpoints and methods that run through it, and earnestly achieve the “six must adhere to.” The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is rich in content and profound in thought. We must not only grasp it as a whole, be comprehensive and systematic, but also highlight the key points, grasp the key points, apply what we have learned, and integrate knowledge and action. The 10-year reform and development of Jiangsu in the new era has brought great changes. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent expectations for Jiangsu and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are taking root and blossoming in Jiangsu. Qiushi Magazine will try its best to disseminate the results of the seminar.

Zhang Aijun, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting, and Chu Yonghong, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting. Gao Peiyong, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Wang Junwei, director of the academic and editorial committee of the Central Academy of Party History and Documentation, Zuo Zhongyi, member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and member of the Education, Science, Culture and Health Committee of the National People’s Congress, etc. Made an exchange speech.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center Reporter/Photo by Zhou Minggaoyan, Liu Kun, Huang Meng/Editor Wu Sheng/Hu Chao)