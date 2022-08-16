In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, and strive to open up a new situation in the construction of a beautiful China in a new era

The Party Group of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the Communist Party of China

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has stood at the height of the sustainable development of the Chinese nation. With the profound insight, keen judgment and theoretical creativity of Marxist politicians, thinkers and strategists, he has deeply grasped the governing laws of the Communist Party and the social The law of socialist construction and the law of development of human society, coordinate the promotion of the “five-in-one” overall layout, coordinate the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, inherit and develop the achievements of the exploration and practice of ecological civilization construction in New China, and vigorously promote the theoretical innovation and practical innovation of ecological civilization. , institutional innovation, and creatively put forward a series of new concepts, new ideas, and new strategies that are rich in Chinese characteristics, reflect the spirit of the times, and lead the development and progress of human civilization, forming Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought.

In order to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, in accordance with the deployment of the CPC Central Committee, the “Outline for the Study of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Ecological Civilization” (hereinafter referred to as the “Outline of Study”), organized by the Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, comprehensively reflects Xi Jinping’s new era of society with Chinese characteristics It is an authoritative auxiliary reading for in-depth study and understanding of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought. We must take the publication and distribution of the “Study Outline” as an opportunity to continue to in-depth study, publicize and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, work hard and move forward bravely, and continue to open up a new situation in the construction of a beautiful China in a new era.

1. Deeply comprehend the significance and historical contribution of Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization

Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization is an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The powerful ideological weapon of modernization in harmony with nature provides fundamental guidance for building the green foundation for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and realizing the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.

Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought anchors the historical orientation for the construction of ecological civilization.General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the construction of ecological civilization is an important feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Moving towards a new era of ecological civilization and building a beautiful China is an important part of realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The modernization we want to build is a modernization in which man and nature coexist in harmony. We must not only create more material wealth and spiritual wealth to meet the people’s growing needs for a better life, but also provide more high-quality ecological products to meet the people’s growing beautiful ecological needs. environment needs. Strengthening the construction of ecological civilization is an inevitable requirement for implementing new development concepts and promoting high-quality economic and social development. It is also the consensus and voice of the people in pursuit of high-quality life. The series of major strategic judgments made by the general secretary have anchored a new historical position for the construction of ecological civilization, and provided a scientific basis for creating a new realm of ecological civilization construction and entering a new era of socialist ecological civilization. Overall layout, the layout of socialism with Chinese characteristics is more mature.

Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization has clarified the political guarantee for the construction of ecological civilization.General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the ecological environment is a major political issue related to the mission and purpose of the party. The Communist Party of China leads the people to build our country and create a happier and better life. One of the concepts it upholds is to improve ecological civilization. The construction of ecological civilization is a plus for socialism with Chinese characteristics. Otherwise, it will become an excuse for forces with ulterior motives to attack us. The construction of ecological civilization is related to the well-being of the people and the future of the nation. Leading cadres at all levels, especially high-ranking cadres, must have “the greatness of the country” in their hearts, and deeply understand that the construction of ecological civilization is an important task for the benefit of the country, the people, and future generations. The series of important expositions made by the general secretary are powerful, inspiring, and thought-provoking, demonstrating our party’s firm will and determination to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has strengthened its overall leadership over the construction of ecological civilization, and Party committees and governments at all levels have taken the political responsibility for ecological civilization construction, providing a fundamental guarantee for the historic achievements and historical changes in my country’s ecological civilization construction.

Since 2022, Guiyang City, Guizhou Province will use the Changpoling National Forest Park as a pilot project to build the first “forest chief system” theme park in Guizhou, and carry out publicity such as Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, forest chief system policy, forest resource protection and development policy, etc. Promote the formation of a good atmosphere for the whole society to love forests, protect forests and develop forests. The picture shows on July 13, 2022, citizens exercise in Changpoling National Forest Park (drone photo).Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Wenbin / photo

Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization has pointed out the way forward for the construction of ecological civilization.General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the construction of ecological civilization is the fundamental plan related to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation. We must firmly follow the path of civilized development of production development, affluent life and good ecology, build a beautiful China, create a good production and living environment for the people, and contribute to global ecological security. The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China included “Beautiful China” as the goal of a modern socialist power, and proposed that by 2035, the ecological environment will fundamentally improve and the goal of Beautiful China will be basically achieved; by the middle of this century, my country will be built into a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful country. A powerful modern socialist country. The Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China clearly envisaged the basic realization of the long-term goal of socialist modernization by 2035, and proposed that green production and lifestyle should be widely formed. China‘s construction goals have been basically achieved. The “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s centenary struggle” adopted by the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China proposed that it is necessary to adhere to the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, and to jointly promote the prosperity of the people, the prosperity of the country, and the beauty of China. As long as we move forward firmly in the direction guided by the General Secretary and persevere for a long time, we will surely be able to achieve the grand goal of a beautiful China.

Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization provides an action guide for the construction of ecological civilization.Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought is based on history, based on the present, facing the world, and focusing on the future, systematically explaining the relationship between man and nature, protection and development, environment and people’s livelihood, domestic and international, etc. “Persistence” means upholding the party’s overall leadership in the construction of ecological civilization, adhering to the prosperity of ecology and the prosperity of civilization, adhering to the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, adhering to the fact that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, adhering to the fact that a good ecological environment is the most inclusive people’s livelihood and well-being, adhering to the Green development is a profound revolution in the concept of development. Adhering to the overall planning of the management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, adhere to the strictest system and the strictest rule of law to protect the ecological environment, adhere to the transformation of building a beautiful China into the conscious action of all the people, and adhere to conspiracy to build a global ecological civilization the road. These “Ten Persistences” constitute a scientific system with complete system, rigorous logic, rich connotation, broad and profound, and profoundly answer major theoretical and practical questions such as why to build an ecological civilization, what kind of ecological civilization to build, and how to build an ecological civilization. Civilization construction provides scientific, comprehensive and long-term guiding ideology and practical guidelines.

Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization has guided the construction of ecological civilization to achieve historic achievements.Great ideas lead to great practices. Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization is about the epistemology, value theory and methodology of ecological civilization construction. It makes a comprehensive plan for the overall thinking, major principles, goals and tasks, and construction paths of ecological civilization construction, and shows it in the great practice of guiding the construction of ecological civilization in the new era. A powerful force of truth. Under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the consciousness and initiative of the whole party and the whole country to promote green development have been significantly enhanced, the construction of a beautiful China has taken major steps, and the construction of ecological civilization in my country has experienced a historic and turning point , the overall change has created a world-renowned ecological miracle and a green development miracle, added a green background and quality to the building of a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and laid the foundation for the realization of the second centenary goal and the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Solid green foundation. The achievements of my country’s ecological civilization construction have also been widely recognized by the international community, contributing Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the promotion of global sustainable development. my country has become an important participant, contributor and leader in the global ecological civilization construction.

2. Deeply comprehend the innovative theoretical character and the value of the times of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought

Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization is the theoretical sublimation and practical crystallization of our party’s unremitting exploration of ecological civilization construction. The core practice innovation and theoretical innovation of the Party Central Committee’s governance of the country are concentrated in the field of ecological civilization construction, and it is the common ideological wealth of human society to achieve sustainable development.

Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought is the deepening and innovation of our party’s theoretical exploration of ecological civilization.In the process of leading China‘s revolution, construction and reform, our party has continuously explored the dialectical relationship between the construction of ecological civilization and economic and social development, and has formed a scientific and systematic theoretical system of ecological civilization construction with Chinese characteristics. Dealing with the relationship between population and resources, economic development and ecological environment protection points out the direction. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, mainly represented by Comrade Xi Jinping, have given new perspectives, new understandings and new ideas to the theory of ecological civilization construction on the basis of the unremitting exploration of several generations of Chinese Communists. The connotation of the times has raised our party’s understanding of ecological civilization to a new height. Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization is a concentrated expression of our party’s achievements and historical experience in the construction of ecological civilization over the past century, and it is the culmination of theoretical and practical innovations in the construction of socialist ecological civilization.

In recent years, Dunhuang City, Gansu Province has attached great importance to the construction of ecological civilization and environmental protection. The Jiulian Lake Wetland Reserve has been built under Mingsha Mountain, turning the abandoned Danghe River into a natural ecological landscape belt with beautiful environment, and the number of birds has increased year by year. . The picture shows water birds in the Jiulian Lake Ecological Reserve under Mingsha Mountain in Dunhuang.Qiushi picture Wang Binyin / photo

Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought is the inheritance and innovation of the Marxist thought on the relationship between man and nature.The relationship between man and nature is the most basic relationship of human society. Marxism believes that people live by nature, and nature not only provides human beings with a source of living materials, but also provides a source of production materials for human beings. Natural objects constitute the natural conditions for human existence, and human beings produce, live and develop in the interaction with nature, but “if man conquered the natural force by virtue of science and creative genius, then the natural force also retaliates against man”. The concepts of “harmonious coexistence between man and nature” and “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” in Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization have applied and deepened the Marxist understanding of the dialectical and unified relationship between man and nature, production and ecology, and realized Marxist The ideology on the relationship between man and nature keeps pace with the times, which is the concentrated expression of contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism in the field of ecological civilization construction.

Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought is the absorption and development of China‘s excellent traditional ecological culture.China has formed rich ecological wisdom and cultural traditions since ancient times. Respecting and loving nature is an important reason for the continuous growth and reproduction of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. Advocating the idea of ​​”heaven and man coexisting with me, and all things and me as one” is a distinctive feature of Chinese civilization. Features and unique identity. Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization is rooted in China‘s excellent traditional ecological culture, which profoundly explains the inherent laws and essential requirements for the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, endows China‘s excellent traditional ecological culture with a new era connotation, and promotes the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional ecological culture. , let the ancient ideology and culture in the 21st century contemporary China glow with new vitality, reflecting the essence of the Chinese culture and Chinese spirit of the times.

Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization is the reference and transcendence of global sustainable development experience and achievements.Industrialization created unprecedented material wealth, but also caused irreparable ecological wounds. Protecting the ecological environment and promoting sustainable development have become the consensus and action of the international community. Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization profoundly revealed that ecological civilization is the historical trend of the development of human civilization, the product of the development of industrial civilization to a certain stage, and a new requirement for the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. Starting from the height of building a community with a shared future for mankind, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed a global development initiative, calling for an ecological system that respects nature and green development, jointly builds a community of life on earth, and jointly builds a clean and beautiful world. Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization condenses the wise thinking and profound insights of developing human civilization and building a clean and beautiful world. It is an important content and major achievement of the Chinese-style modernization path and the new form of human civilization. , The criticism and transcendence of the modernization development path of pollution first and then treatment has opened up a new realm of human sustainable development theory and practice.

3. Bravely be a firm believer, loyal practitioner, and unremitting struggler of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought

It is an inevitable requirement to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, strengthen the strategic determination of ecological civilization construction, and realize the grand goal of a beautiful China. We must work hard to understand thoroughly, combine knowledge and action, earnestly promote high-quality development and create high-quality life with high-level protection of the ecological environment, and make new and greater contributions to building a beautiful China where man and nature coexist in harmony.

Demonstrate new responsibilities in strengthening the party’s overall leadership in the construction of ecological civilization.Strengthening the construction of ecological civilization and promoting the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is a big battle, a tough battle, and a hard battle, and the leadership of the party must be strengthened. It is necessary to adhere to the party’s leadership as the greatest institutional advantage, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, continuously enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, achieve the “two maintenances”, and continuously improve political judgment. , political comprehension, political execution, keep in mind the “bigger of the country”, implement “the party and the government have the same responsibility, one post and two responsibilities” for ecological environmental protection, and ensure that the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on ecological civilization construction and ecological environmental protection are effective.

It has shown new achievements in promoting the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development.Green development is an important part of the new development concept and a major principle for promoting socialist modernization. It is necessary to completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, coordinately promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth, and promote the establishment and improvement of a green, low-carbon and circular development economic system. Do a good job in carbon peaking and carbon neutralization, and promote synergy of pollution reduction and carbon reduction. Strengthen the zoning management and control of the ecological environment, focus on the implementation of major national strategies such as the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin, create a green development highland, and make green the most distinctive, thick and reliable background for beautiful China.

New progress has been made in continuously improving the quality of the ecological environment.A good ecological environment is the fairest public product and the most inclusive people’s well-being. It is necessary to adhere to the people-centered development concept, take the solution of outstanding ecological and environmental problems as a priority area of ​​people’s livelihood, adhere to precise pollution control, scientific pollution control, and law-based pollution control, maintain strength, extend depth, and expand breadth, and build a blue sky with higher standards , the battle to defend clear water and pure land, promote the integrated protection and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, strengthen biodiversity protection, focus on improving the quality and stability of ecosystems, and strive to provide more high-quality ecological products to meet the people’s growing and better life need.

Reach a new level in maintaining the safety of the ecological environment.Ecological environment security is an important part of national security and an important guarantee for the sustainable and healthy development of the economy and society. It is necessary to improve the normalized management system of environmental risks, systematically build a whole-process, multi-level ecological and environmental risk prevention system, keep an eye on high-risk areas of the ecological environment, strengthen early warning, prevention, control and emergency response of environmental risks, and promptly and properly respond to emergencies in the ecological environment. It is necessary to continuously improve nuclear and radiation safety supervision capabilities, implement the strictest safety standards and strictest regulatory measures, and ensure that nuclear safety is foolproof. Continue to do a good job in ecological and environmental protection work related to the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

Aiming at the goal of reducing carbon and increasing efficiency and green development, Ningdong Energy and Chemical Base is actively accelerating the transformation from a modern coal chemical demonstration zone to a modern energy economy demonstration zone. The picture shows the night view of the 4 million-ton coal-to-liquids project of the National Energy Group Ningxia Coal Company located in the Ningdong Energy and Chemical Base (photo taken on June 22, 2022).Xinhua News Agency reporter Feng Kaihua / photo

New breakthroughs have been made in establishing and improving a modern environmental governance system.The modern environmental governance system is the basic support for promoting ecological protection. It is necessary to deepen the reform of the ecological civilization system, continue to carry out the central ecological and environmental protection supervision, improve the ecological environment laws and regulations, improve the ecological environment economic policy, improve the efficiency of ecological environment supervision and law enforcement, advocate a simple, moderate, green and low-carbon lifestyle and consumption mode, and build an ecological environment. A national action system for environmental governance, and a modern environmental governance system under the leadership of the party committee, the government, and the participation of corporate entities, social organizations and the public. Promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to develop in depth, and accelerate the building of an iron army of ecological and environmental protection.

Take a new step in jointly building a clean and beautiful world.Building a green home is the common dream of mankind. It is necessary to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, deepen international exchanges and cooperation in ecological and environmental protection, earnestly implement international conventions, actively participate in the global climate negotiation agenda and the formulation of international rules, and promote the formulation of the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework” during the presidency. implement. Vigorously promote the green “Belt and Road” construction, actively publicize Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, tell the Chinese story of ecological civilization, promote the Chinese concept and Chinese plan for ecological civilization construction, and join hands to build a community of life on earth.