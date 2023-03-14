15
A multiple traffic accident involving at least 10 vehicles was reported at noon on Tuesday, at the intersection of Los Próceres boulevard, from the Monseñor Romero highway. Preliminary reports indicate that a trailer was circulating from Santa Tecla to San Salvador, heading towards the Cuscatlán Stadium, ran out of brakes and impacted the […]
