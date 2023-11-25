IN DISFASTIC MUNICIPAL AND POLICE ACTION, PINEAPPLE SELLERS EVICTED « News cde

CONCEPCION (special envoy) In the middle of the pineapple harvest season, where producers from all over the country approach the closest markets to offer their products that we know have enormous competition with the other seasonal fruits that are smuggled in and are They enter all commercial corners, added to the supposedly legal imports carried out by the large supermarket chains, there is hardly any space for the national producer who brings with great expectation the fruit of his hard work.

Regrettable is the behavior of the municipality, which under the banner that “they did not ask for permission” expelled the pineapple sellers who were stationed on a sidewalk of the municipal market. The most unfortunate thing of all is that these products do not have a long shelf life, if they do not manage to sell quickly the effort and investment made in this activity will be greatly harmed, according to the lawyer representing the municipality explained that they must first request permission to be able to stay in the area to sell their pineapples and then they will be sent to a place that the municipality designates to be able to offer their products. He also said that supposedly the neighbors complain that these people crowd with their vehicles, but in reality they are talking about approximately 10 vehicles. between trucks and motorcycle cars, that is, very little is what they are going to occupy and “disturb” since these people are only trying to make a living.

It is really degrading what they do, harming the workers, given that just as they came to evacuate, and seeing that there are few people, they could have already brought the permit form and filled it out with the producers’ information to locate them quickly and for everything to be resolved. expedite for the benefit of these people, let us remember that they come from other places, some quite far away, and stay in the markets until they manage to sell everything, meanwhile they live on the street with their production, this activity is seen in practically all cities with different fruits seasonal, now it’s time for pineapples and watermelons.

comment

comment

Previous article AGRONOMIST ENGINEERS REPUDATE THE CHANGE OF DEPUTY MINISTER OF THE MAG IN AN EVIDENT NONE TO PROFESSIONALS

Share this: Facebook

X

