Liliana Cardona Marín

In the sector called Comfamiliar in this neighborhood, there was a situation that for months worried the presidents of the board and the inhabitants of the lower part, since of the seven blackwater chambers, six dumped the contents through the lids when it rained hard and from the other the contents always emanated and bubbled to one side of the lid, then spilled down the stairs located in the middle of the houses.

Just by entering the neighborhood road that leads to these houses, a rather heavy smell could be perceived. And it is that in a length of more or less two blocks, the collection chambers receive in total all the water from the neighbors above, the affected people say that it comes down with garbage from the upper part of the neighborhood, where the problem of uncontrolled waste.

The visit and the solution

On Tuesday the 24th, this means of communication traveled to the place (invited by the community) to draw attention to the terrible health conditions that this situation represented.

“What worries the most is the health of children and the elderly who already have diseases and the presence of mosquitoes has increased. It is not known which is worse if when it rains, because the bedrooms are overflowing or when it is sunny that the smells are terribly disturbing”, said Luz Branny Rentería, president of the Board of Remanso Comfamiliar that morning.

But very early yesterday and to the surprise of the community, the workers showed up to solve these problems, because they became visible through the newspaper’s social networks. “I am writing to thank you, because today they came and fixed it,” Mrs. Branny wrote via WhatsApp on Wednesday afternoon and sent photos.

Two neighboring problems

Along the entire intersection road between the Guayabal and Remanso neighborhoods, a small landslide and a runoff endanger the lives of pedestrians, because they must get off the road because the first one obstructs the passage and the second one makes them slip because of the viscosity generated by the time that the liquid has been coming out of the ravine, so much so that even the color of the pavement changed and turned coppery.

«The most worrying point of this is that the school year begins on Monday the 30th and hundreds of children and mothers will have to get off the platform and share the road with the orange buses and the feeders, because given the proximity of the Jaime Salazar Robledo schools , Share Las Brisas and Manos Unidas, they walk”, denounces Jhon Jairo Pinzón, president of Junta del Remanso.