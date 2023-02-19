Home News In El Salvador prisoners must pay food
News

In El Salvador prisoners must pay food

by admin
In El Salvador prisoners must pay food

Detainees must pay 170 dollars under the Exception Regime.

This was announced by Infobae, recently through a complaint made by the relatives of the prisoners who were detained under an emergency regime. Since December 2022, the relatives of the prisoners in the maximum security prison in Zacatecoluca must pay $170 for the prison to give them access to “food packages and basic supplies.”

In this sense, family members can no longer bring food, cleaning utensils and other items that were commonly allowed.

The Infobae report warns that it is not possible to know what the Nayib Bukele government is investing in. “It is not possible to know because the government of Nayib Bukele has declared all information about prisons and their security policies as confidential.”

USD 35 food

USD 15 hygiene,

USD 30 per clothing

USD 20 for area cleaning

USD 70 for miscellaneous

Total: USD 170

With information from Infobae

See also  Verrés, students visiting Maison Bertolin for PMI day

You may also like

The annoyance of Aída Victoria Merlano of course...

Bitcoin ‘about’ to exceed $25,000

First female contingent from Risaralda begins training.

The famous economist Huang Da, the former president...

They issued an alert on the Pacific coast...

Acandí: energy rationing due to negligence of the...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to the 36th...

Selenium-enriched foods could be used against Alzheimer’s disease

The agenda of Vice President Francia Márquez in...

The weak cold air continues to affect the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy