Detainees must pay 170 dollars under the Exception Regime.

This was announced by Infobae, recently through a complaint made by the relatives of the prisoners who were detained under an emergency regime. Since December 2022, the relatives of the prisoners in the maximum security prison in Zacatecoluca must pay $170 for the prison to give them access to “food packages and basic supplies.”

In this sense, family members can no longer bring food, cleaning utensils and other items that were commonly allowed.

The Infobae report warns that it is not possible to know what the Nayib Bukele government is investing in. “It is not possible to know because the government of Nayib Bukele has declared all information about prisons and their security policies as confidential.”

USD 35 food

USD 15 hygiene,

USD 30 per clothing

USD 20 for area cleaning

USD 70 for miscellaneous

Total: USD 170

With information from Infobae