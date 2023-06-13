in Emilia-Romagna the new UN University – Emilia-Romagna Region

“We are pleased to announce the imminent establishment of a new Institute of the United Nations University (UNU) in Bologna, Italy”.

With these words, contained in the joint statement of all the institutions involved and presented today in the capital of Bologna, was officially born l’UNU Institute on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for Managing Human Habitat Changethe new UN University Institute on ‘Big data and Artificial Intelligence for managing human habitat change’.

It will arise at Technopole of Bologna and will strengthen the vocation and role of the‘Emilia Romagna come world center of excellence for research, science, artificial intelligence and big data. The start of activities it is expected by mid-2024and the Institute will be attractive to students and faculty from all over the world.

The statement by the United Nations University, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of University and Research, the Emilia-Romagna Region and the University of Bologna took place at the headquarters of the Bologna Business School of Villa Guastavillani, on the occasion of two days of workshops which will conclude tomorrow “Towards a new UNU institute on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for Managing Human Habitat Change”, with the participation of experts from all over the world gathered precisely to discuss the objectives and priorities of the new Institute, the research to be activated and opportunities for talent.

A present the document and to illustrate the project into Press conference They were Tshilidzi Marwala, rector of the United Nations University, Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research, Stefano Bonaccinipresident of the Emilia-Romagna Region e John Molari, rector of the University of Bologna. Also present were the regional councilors for Schools, universities, research, digital agendas, Paola Salomoniand to economic development and green economy, work, training and international relations Vincenzo Collabeyond Matthew Leporemayor of Bologna.

A video message was sent by Mary TripodiUndersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.