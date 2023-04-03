Premier League would ban sponsorship of bookmakers on the shirts of their soccer teams. The English soccer governing body does not want any link between clubs and bookmakers to avoid suspicion.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: Sports Inc.

The Premier League will implement severe measures against bookmakers.

The Premier League plans to ban bookmaker advertising on the front of shirts, as a measure to prevent the spread of gambling in the UK.

This initiative would affect eight of the twenty Premier League clubs, so, according to the English newspaper Evening Standard, a period of three years would be given to end the current agreements and eliminate this type of advertising from the front of the shirts. . Other types of promotion, such as on the sleeves of the shirts or on the billboards of the stadiums, would be allowed.

Currently, none of the ‘Big Six’ teams, that is, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, have a bookmaker as their main sponsor, while Newcastle, which is at the top of the table, he does have it, but his agreement with him expires at the end of this season.

The measure, which has been taken at a Premier League meeting and is still pending a vote, would not affect lower divisions, where the percentage of teams sponsored by this type of business is much higher.

The British Government plans to publish a new bill related to betting and football next month, to try to mitigate the impact that these have on minors and on society in general.

On the other hand, the bets have sometimes been generating conflicts in several of the leagues in soccer worldwide. The bad example on one side and the match-fixing on others have been topics to generate controversy around football with bookmakers as the big sponsors.