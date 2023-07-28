In Espíndola: They manage credit to build a new sanitary landfill – breaking latest news

The goal is to build a new sanitary landfill.

With a loan from the Development Bank of Ecuador (BDE), in the Espíndola canton, they plan to build a new sanitary landfill. The current one has reached its useful life and is generating some inconveniences.

“A few years ago there were two projects to build a new infrastructure, however, the previous administrations did not give it continuity,” Álvaro García Ontaneda, mayor of the Espíndola canton, told Diario Crónica.

“Since I took office, the procedures began at the Development Bank to obtain a loan, non-reimbursable resources, and carry out the studies.”

According to the authority, the first step would be to have the viability and approval of the loan, which was even an offer from the general manager of the BDE, in a meeting held a month ago with the rest of the burgomasters of the province of Loja.

Panorama

The current garbage deposit, or “dump”, is completely collapsed and requires emergency treatment.

This space, located at the entrance of the city of Amaluza, has more than 20 years of construction, “but it was carried out without technical studies,” the authority argued.

“The profile of the project that was entered into the BDE has a cost of USD 100,000.”

In addition, the authorization of the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition must be obtained to start the studies.

Priority

The objective with this project, and others related to the improvement of the treatment and distribution of drinking water, is to comply with one of the powers that the municipalities have, “to reduce child malnutrition,” concluded the mayor of the Espíndola canton. (YO)

Given

Through the “Cuenca Alta del Río Catamayo” Commonwealth, made up of the municipalities of Calvas, Gonzanamá, Quilanga, Espíndola and Sozoranga, it was planned to maintain a single sanitary landfill —with different collection points—, but this proposal, until the date is not specified.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

