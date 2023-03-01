news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRICASE, MARCH 01 – Frontotemporal dementia affects people aged between 40 and 65, in the prime of their emotional and working life, in 70% of cases, for which 12,000 new cases are expected in Europe year. This is indicated by the international epidemiological study on this disease presented today in Tricase (Lecce) and conducted by the ‘Frontiers’ consortium in 13 European centers of excellence in neurological research.

This pathology damages some areas of the brain, in particular those responsible for behavior, language, planning and the behavioral and emotional sphere; a disease that is rare but not as previously assumed, affecting the entire spectrum of adulthood. It would be, it has been specified, the same pathology that would also affect the actor Bruce Willis.

According to the report, frontotemporal dementia has an annual incidence in Europe of 2.4 cases per 100,000 people, higher among men (2.8 cases per 100,000 people) than women (1.9). The analysis of clinical and biological data covered 267 cases of frontotemporal dementia diagnosed between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, observing a total population of about 11 million people from nine European countries.

“Thanks to the study conducted – said the director of the Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases of the ‘G. Panico’ hospital in Tricase, Giancarlo Logroscino – today we know much more about the frequency and clinical characteristics of a pathology which, it is estimated, will about 12,000 new cases in Europe every year, with important social and economic repercussions”. “The pharmacological trials underway in the Frontiers network centers – he added – could change the scenario on the diagnosis and treatment of the disease”. (HANDLE).