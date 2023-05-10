In Europe no destination is more excellent than Kranj this year

Slovenia manages to score again internationally with sustainable tourism. Only recently, the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations (UN) Bohinj one of the Best Tourism Villages 2022. Now became the Slovenian city Kranjnear the Carinthian border, as “European Destination of Excellence 2023” selected and awarded for the pioneering work in the field of sustainable tourism.

“The victory is the result of good teamwork between the municipality, the Institute for Tourism and Culture (ZTKK), citizens and many other stakeholders working on sustainable development. Projects such as the Golden Sign of Slovenian Tourism, the award as a municipality with highest e-mobility in Slovenia and the green culinary event “Kranjska dolga miza” convinced the European Commission. We are pleased that they recognized our efforts,” said Mayor Matjaž Rakovec. Klemen Malovrh, director of the ZTKK, is also happy: “EDEN 2023 places Kranj much higher on the tourist map, both in Slovenia and abroad. It is also an incentive for the further development of sustainable tourism offers.”

Prešern Street in the old town of Kranj. © (c) IMAGO/Panthermedia (brunocoelho via imago-images.de)

European Jury

A total of 20 travel destinations took part in the competition, three of which were shortlisted and presented their candidacy to the European jury in November last year. Kranj was in competition with Larnaka (Cyprus), Grevena and Trikala (both Greece). The Slovenian city impressed the jury with its remarkable achievements in sustainable tourism and with an exciting program of activities to be implemented in 2023. According to the jury’s decision, Kranj was characterized above all by the fact that it was suitable as a model for other holiday destinations.

Outstanding Role

According to EDEN, Kranj is positioned as a tourism sustainability pioneer committed to the goals of the European “Green Deal” and the transition path set by the European Commission. In addition, as a winner of “European Destinations of Excellence”, Kranj is to be promoted as a role model for sustainable tourism in Europe and will continue to benefit from EU support in the future. According to the website of the European Commission, the “European Destinations of Excellence” will play a prominent role in shaping the future of sustainable tourism in the European Union.