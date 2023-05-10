Home » In Europe no destination is more excellent than Kranj this year
News

In Europe no destination is more excellent than Kranj this year

by admin
In Europe no destination is more excellent than Kranj this year

Slovenia manages to score again internationally with sustainable tourism. Only recently, the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations (UN) Bohinj one of the Best Tourism Villages 2022. Now became the Slovenian city Kranjnear the Carinthian border, as “European Destination of Excellence 2023” selected and awarded for the pioneering work in the field of sustainable tourism.

“The victory is the result of good teamwork between the municipality, the Institute for Tourism and Culture (ZTKK), citizens and many other stakeholders working on sustainable development. Projects such as the Golden Sign of Slovenian Tourism, the award as a municipality with highest e-mobility in Slovenia and the green culinary event “Kranjska dolga miza” convinced the European Commission. We are pleased that they recognized our efforts,” said Mayor Matjaž Rakovec. Klemen Malovrh, director of the ZTKK, is also happy: “EDEN 2023 places Kranj much higher on the tourist map, both in Slovenia and abroad. It is also an incentive for the further development of sustainable tourism offers.”

Prešern Street in the old town of Kranj.
© (c) IMAGO/Panthermedia (brunocoelho via imago-images.de)

European Jury

A total of 20 travel destinations took part in the competition, three of which were shortlisted and presented their candidacy to the European jury in November last year. Kranj was in competition with Larnaka (Cyprus), Grevena and Trikala (both Greece). The Slovenian city impressed the jury with its remarkable achievements in sustainable tourism and with an exciting program of activities to be implemented in 2023. According to the jury’s decision, Kranj was characterized above all by the fact that it was suitable as a model for other holiday destinations.

See also  But I don't want to get divorced! - Dan Savage

Outstanding Role

According to EDEN, Kranj is positioned as a tourism sustainability pioneer committed to the goals of the European “Green Deal” and the transition path set by the European Commission. In addition, as a winner of “European Destinations of Excellence”, Kranj is to be promoted as a role model for sustainable tourism in Europe and will continue to benefit from EU support in the future. According to the website of the European Commission, the “European Destinations of Excellence” will play a prominent role in shaping the future of sustainable tourism in the European Union.

You may also like

Better than Boeing: Airbus with strong delivery figures

TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts...

GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva...

Disastrous accident involving 4 vehicles! There are dead...

The project to reduce vacations for congressmen is...

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Energy prices, food: government decides package against inflation

Some roads will be closed to traffic due...

King Vallenato Beto Villa turned 70

Morbus staff shortage: The health system is ailing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy