In Europe they offer Colombian cocaine by Telegram

Hallucinogens and painkillers are sold through instant messaging services such as Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal. Colombian cocaine, which sells for 60 euros per gram, is its most popular product.

It was discovered that there are more than 50,000 groups worldwide on Telegram that are used for the sale of hallucinogens and painkillers that need a prescription when searching the black markets for the sale of drugs online. Some of these groups go to great lengths to present themselves as professional companies; they advertise with images and videos of the Medellín Cartel and the Netflix series Narcos, like any sales page that uses marketing techniques; for example, a French group is known as “Medellin Cartel 33”.

In western France, this organization traffics drugs. It mainly sells cocaine from Colombia, which leaves our country for Guyana, Suriname and Martinique.

Delivery is simple; the account that made the offer is contacted and paid in cash or in a cryptocurrency at the place of delivery. Due to the ability to store payments in a digital wallet that does not track ownership, micro-trafficking distribution gangs

Cocaine from Colombia and Peru with a purity of 94% is marketed in Iceland as “Snow Palace” in English. The cost per gram is 60 euros, or $286,122 pesos. The same gram, however, costs $20,000 in Parque Lleras in Medellín.

In these organizations, they typically sell a wide variety of illegal and prescription drugs, in addition to cocaine. Party combo for sale that includes sexual stimulants and relaxants. For 35 euros you can buy two Viagra pills and for 50 euros you can buy 2 grams of ketamine, a drug used to relax the muscles of horses. For the extraction of data and conclusions, social listening tools and OSINT were used.

